No Indian in Dale Steyn’s best XI he played with or against

cricket

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 18:04 IST

Kumar Sangakkara and Brett Lee were the only overseas players that made it to veteran South African pacer Dale Steyn’s best XI of players he has faced or played with. Interestingly, the team included his “school bowling partner”, “best friend” and his “club captain,” Cricket South Arica said in its tweet. Steyn picked his former South African skipper Graeme Smith and former Sri Lankan captain Sangakkara as openers. Jacques Kallis, widely rated as one of the greatest all- rounders of all time, slots in at no.4 while Jhonty Rhodes comes in at no.5.

Wicketkeeper and current South African limited overs skipper Quinton de Kock came in at no.6. Australia’s Lee, former South African spinner Paul Harris and Proteas fast bowling great Allan Donald made up the bowling department.

A notable omission from Steyn’s XI is AB de Villiers, with whom he played most of his international matches with and was considered among the batsmen in the world throughout his international career. Also, there was no India in the XI picked up by Steyn.

Steyn’s Best XI he played with or against: Kumar Sangakkara, Graeme Smith, Dave Hawken, Jacques Kallis, Jonty Rhodes, Quinton de Kock, Bret Bargiachi, Peter Lombard, Brett Lee, Paul Harris, Allan Donald.