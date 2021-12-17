No Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel in Ex-India opener's top five Test bowlers of 2021

Former India opener Aakash Chopra has picked his top five bowlers of 2021, with two Indian stars making the cut. Interestingly, the cricketer-turned-commentator's list doesn't feature Jasprit Bumrah or Axar Patel. But Chopra did pick Ravichandran Ashwin as one of the five best Test bowlers of the year.

Chopra heaped praise on the seasoned off-spinner and described his performance as "sensational" in home conditions. The 35-year-old Ashwin, with 52 scalps to his name, is the highest wicket-taker in Tests in 2021 at present.

"Ravichandran Ashwin - he is there. He has picked up 52 wickets in eight matches, he didn't get to play a single Test against England in England. He was good in the Sydney Test against Australia and the WTC final was also not that bad. He was absolutely sensational in India," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

Chopra's second Indian pick was Mohammed Siraj, who earned praise for his match-winning performances in Australia and England. "I have put Mohammed Siraj's name in this list. 28 wickets in nine matches, he gave a fantastic performance at Lord's, good performances in Sydney and Brisbane. He has been continuously doing well. I like his attitude, he makes the ball talk off the surface."

The list comprised two English bowlers -- James Anderson and Ollie Robinson. Both the pacers have over 30 Test wickets under their belt so far. Workhorse Anderson is still not showing any signs of ageing, and Robinson has been impressive since his Test debut at New Zealand at the Lord's where he had picked seven wickets.

"Jimmy Anderson's name is there in this list. 32 wickets in 19 matches, he has played in Sri Lanka, India and at home. He was exceptional in the first Test against India at Chennai, took a five-wicket haul in Sri Lanka as well.

"Ollie Robinson - he has taken 28 wickets in five matches. His stature is growing. Some of the old issues came to the fore but he just fought through it and he has done very well," Chopra elaborated.

Finishing things off, Chopra picked Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi as the standout Test bowler of the year. With 47 wickets in nine Tests at an average of 17.06, the Pakistan star stands head and shoulders above others.

"I am picking Shaheen Shah Afridi as the No.1 Test bowler for 2021. 47 wickets in nine matches at an average of 17. He has been sensational, there was a time where he was taking a five-wicket haul in every match," concluded Chopra.