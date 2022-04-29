‘No matter which bowlers he’s up against, what franchise he plays for…': Matthew Hayden's huge praise for David Warner

With 261 runs in 6 matches at an average of 52 and a strike rate of 152.18, David Warner has had a strong start to his second innings with the Delhi Capitals. The Australian opener, who did not have an ideal end to his stint with the Sunrisers Hyderabad, was picked up by DC in the mega auction and the left-hander has so far done a brilliant job for the Delhi-based franchise at the top of the order along with Prithvi Shaw. Warner and Shaw have been providing DC brisk starts at the top of the order which makes the job easier for their strong middle-order comprising Lalit Yadav and Rovman Powell. Such has been Warner's brilliance at the top that DC captain Rishabh Pant's lack of big score hasn't hurt them at all.

Reacting to Warner's current run in the IPL, former Australia opener Matthew Hayden said the opposition bowler hardly matters as when Warner gets going, he is a hard man to stop. "No matter what bowlers, what franchise he plays for. When he does get going, David Warner is a very very special player. He obviously uses the pace (of the ball) very well but you never see a slide in his game, he never sort of decelerates in his game," Hayden said on Star Sports' show Cricket Live.

Also Read | 'He stood by me during my bad times. I want him to win Purple Cap': Kuldeep's heartwarming message for fellow India star

The former left-hander also complimented Warner's fitness and said it is helping him perform well year after year. "I think his opening partner Prithvi Shaw is scoring pretty heavily at the start. Shaw's strike rate through the powerplay is very high but David Warner uses his fitness well and looks to bat deep. He knows how to pace his innings," he added.

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar reckons change of franchise is doing a world of good to Delhi Capitals star opener David Warner

Speaking on Cricket Live on Star Sports, Gavaskar said, "Sometimes when you are not doing well, the atmosphere in the change room isn't always the best and that kind of affects your game. That seems to have happened with David Warner. Ever since he's moved to Delhi Capitals, Warner looks happier and you can see that in his performance.

"When that kind of performance happens, what it does is makes the player want to do something more. It also lifts the other players in the team because they know what a (quality) player he is. What a fabulous player David Warner has been for the franchises he's played for. Last year was an exception because that can happen to anybody. To see him comeback this is way is just fabulous," he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON