'No one can help Prithvi Shaw. We told him to lose 10 kgs but...': Ex-India batter says 'God gift' not everything

All is not lost for Prithvi Shaw, at least that's what the popular belief is among former cricketers in Mumbai. Those who have seen Shaw grow up and mature into a world-beating talent, refuse to believe there is no hope for a turnaround. Prithvi Shaw, of course, is just 25. Most people start peaking around this time. But for Shaw, the graph has been different. He was a household name even before he made his international debut, was the captain of India's U19 World Cup-winning team in 2018 and scored a century on Test debut against the West Indies. He went to Australia in 2018-19, picked up an injury and was ruled out from the entire tour. He went back in 2021 but by then, his faulty technique was exposed. Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins found the gap between his bat and pad in Adelaide and Shaw was dropped from the Test side for never to return. Prithvi Shaw went unsold in IPL action 2025(PTI)

In between, he did make a comeback to the Indian T20I side a couple of times but was not able to hold on to his place. Numerous off-the-field controversies gripped Shaw. His indiscipline and unwillingness to improve his fitness standard started to grab the headlines more than his runs. He spent a few seasons with the Delhi Capitals but never really managed to set the stage on fire. A fallout with head coach Ricky Ponting resulted him in losing his place in the XI. The biggest blow, however, came in the IPL 2025 mega auction.

Despite keeping his base price at a modest ₹75 lakh, Prithvi Shaw did not find any takers and went unsold. From being one of the most destructive young Indian batters, Shaw is currently in danger of getting lost in the abyss.

Prithvi Shaw needs to lose 10 kgs and hit the nets

Former India batter Pravin Amre, who has worked with Prithvi Shaw at the Delhi Capitals, said no one can help if he doesn't help himself. Amre said Shaw needs to devote equal time at the nets and at the gym to get his career back on track.

“What we want, to be honest, is that he loses 10 kgs and becomes match fit. What is stopping him is his fitness. Nobody has a doubt about his cricketing skill. He is God-gifted but the problem is, he is his own enemy. Now, I don’t think anybody can motivate him. Everybody tried and I think he has to motivate himself now. Nobody else can help him. If you are going through a tough time, go and hit the nets. He has to hit the gym and the nets both,” Amre told The Indian Express.

Amre said, if Shaw sheds a few killos it will not only help his overall fitness but will help him move swiftly inside the batting crease.

“But in his case that time has been long and that is what we are worried about. He should not go in a reverse direction now from here. He is now an adult, to be honest, he has to help himself right now. He has good hand-eye coordination. But for that timing, he needs to have proper footwork. And because of that body weight, he is late on the ball. He is not able to transfer the weight, his feet are not moving. He is not in the right position. And that is why we want him to work on his fitness,” Amre point