No place for Andre Russell as West Indies announce 15-member squad for T20 World Cup
Published on Sep 14, 2022 09:57 PM IST
Evin Lewis made a return to the squad but there was no place for Andre Russell as Nicholas Pooran leads the Windies side in the upcoming T20 World Cup.
West Indies will travel to Australia for the T20 World Cup without the services of one of its star all-rounders in Andre Russell, as the Windies power-hitter was not included in the 15-member squad, announced on Wednesday. Nicholas Pooran continues to lead the side that saw the return of Evin Lewis, while two uncapped players – Yannic Cariah (leg-spinner) and Raymon Reifer (batting all-rounder) have also been included in the squad.
(More to follow…)
