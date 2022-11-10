No place for Kohli and SKY as Pant picks 2 England superstars in his T20I dream team before IND vs ENG WC semi-finals

India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has revealed his T20I dream team in the build-up to the blockbuster encounter between Rohit Sharma-led Team India and Jos Buttler's England at the T20 World Cup 2022 on Thursday. The Virat Kohli-starrer side is scheduled to take on Group 2 runners-up England in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022 at the Adelaide Oval.

Champions in the 2007 edition of the ICC World T20, Group 2 leaders India are heading to the second semi-final after finishing ahead of Pakistan, Bangladesh and South Africa in the Super 12 standings. Wicketkeeper-batter Pant, who recorded his first appearance at the World Cup against Zimbabwe, has named the first five players he would like to feature in his own dream team in the shortest format.

Speaking to the International Cricket Council (ICC) ahead of the second semi-finals, Pant named England skipper Buttler in his dream T20 team. "The first five players which I would pick in a T20 XI for my side are… Jos Buttler. Whenever he comes to bat, especially in T20s, I feel he can hit anywhere in this world,” Pant said. The Indian southpaw also picked England's Liam Livingstone in his star-studded lineup. "I love watching Livingstone, the way he has been playing over the last two, three years,” Pant said.

In the bowling department, Indian wicketkeeper-batter Pant completed his lineup by picking pace ace Jasprit Bumrah and Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan. "Choosing Bumrah, there is never a doubt. You need a fast bowler so I'm going to add Bumrah for that,” Pant explained. Interestingly, Pant named himself the fifth player of his dream side. "Because I'm choosing this team, I have to be in it. It's compulsory for me to choose myself, that's why I went there,” Pant added. Indian southpaw Pant is tipped to start ahead of Dinesh Karthik in the second semi-final against England.

