Home / Cricket / ‘England will destroy India aur sabse zyada mazaa aayega…’: Shoaib Akhtar's monumental claim for IND vs ENG WC semis

‘England will destroy India aur sabse zyada mazaa aayega…’: Shoaib Akhtar's monumental claim for IND vs ENG WC semis

cricket
Updated on Nov 10, 2022 11:04 AM IST

Legendary cricketer Shoaib Akhtar has come up with a bold statement ahead of India's meeting with England on Thursday. Rohit Sharma-led Team India are set to take on Jos Buttler's England in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022 at the Adelaide Oval.

Shoaib Akhtar has come up with a bold statement ahead of India's meeting with England(Getty Images - AP)
Shoaib Akhtar has come up with a bold statement ahead of India's meeting with England(Getty Images - AP)
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

With Rohit Sharma's Team India set to take on Jos Buttler's England in the second semi-final of the ICC World T20 2022, the entire cricket fraternity is anticipating another IND-Pak classic at the grandest stages of them all - the World Cup. Even though legendary cricketer Shoaib Akhtar wants a rematch between the Asian arch-rivals after Virat Kohli's batting masterclass, the former Pakistani pacer strongly believes that England will somehow spoil Team India's party in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup on Thursday.

After finishing ahead of Babar Azam-led Pakistan and topping Group 2 in the Super 12 stage, Rohit-led Team India are set to lock horns with former champions England in the penultimate clash of the T20 World Cup 2022 at the Adelaide Oval. Sharing his views ahead of the second semi-final between India and England, former Pakistani pacer Akhtar has backed the Three Lions to pull off a famous win over the Men In Blue.

ALSO READ: Ramiz Raja aims cheeky dig at T20 World Cup teams after Pakistan thrash New Zealand to enter MCG final

“I want a rematch between India and Pakistan. But I think Pakistan will repeat history in 2022. Jaise 1992 ka World Cup jeetey they, New Zealand ko harakey final mein phochey they, waise he mujhey lagta hai England India ko phainta lagakey, wo phoch jayga final mein, aur phir hum unko harakey World Cup leke wapis ajayngey. (I do want a rematch between India and Pakistan but I think history will repeat itself in 2022. Like how Pakistan won the 1992 World Cup, by defeating New Zealand to enter the final, England will beat India to enter the summit clash. And then we (Pakistan team) will beat England in the final to take home the World Cup trophy)," Akhtar told ARY News.

The former Pakistani pacer and full-time cricket pundit also asserted that England will crush Team India if the Buttler-led side ended up batting second in the second semi-final. "India chase krega (Team India would like to chase in the semi-final). England also somehow suffer from pressure. I reckon England batting second will destroy India, whoever chases it, I don't know, I think it will be much easier to win the game. Isme sabsey zyada maza kisko ayga - ICC aur broadcaster ko! (This match will be treat for ICC and the official broadcaster of the World Cup)," Akhtar added.

Get Latest Cricket Newsand Cricket Schedulealong with updates on the T20 World Cup. Also get T20 World Cup 2022 Schedule, Points Tableand Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
t20 world cup shoaib akhtar india vs england india vs pakistan + 2 more
t20 world cup shoaib akhtar india vs england india vs pakistan + 1 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 10, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out