‘England will destroy India aur sabse zyada mazaa aayega…’: Shoaib Akhtar's monumental claim for IND vs ENG WC semis

With Rohit Sharma's Team India set to take on Jos Buttler's England in the second semi-final of the ICC World T20 2022, the entire cricket fraternity is anticipating another IND-Pak classic at the grandest stages of them all - the World Cup. Even though legendary cricketer Shoaib Akhtar wants a rematch between the Asian arch-rivals after Virat Kohli's batting masterclass, the former Pakistani pacer strongly believes that England will somehow spoil Team India's party in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup on Thursday.

After finishing ahead of Babar Azam-led Pakistan and topping Group 2 in the Super 12 stage, Rohit-led Team India are set to lock horns with former champions England in the penultimate clash of the T20 World Cup 2022 at the Adelaide Oval. Sharing his views ahead of the second semi-final between India and England, former Pakistani pacer Akhtar has backed the Three Lions to pull off a famous win over the Men In Blue.

“I want a rematch between India and Pakistan. But I think Pakistan will repeat history in 2022. Jaise 1992 ka World Cup jeetey they, New Zealand ko harakey final mein phochey they, waise he mujhey lagta hai England India ko phainta lagakey, wo phoch jayga final mein, aur phir hum unko harakey World Cup leke wapis ajayngey. (I do want a rematch between India and Pakistan but I think history will repeat itself in 2022. Like how Pakistan won the 1992 World Cup, by defeating New Zealand to enter the final, England will beat India to enter the summit clash. And then we (Pakistan team) will beat England in the final to take home the World Cup trophy)," Akhtar told ARY News.

The former Pakistani pacer and full-time cricket pundit also asserted that England will crush Team India if the Buttler-led side ended up batting second in the second semi-final. "India chase krega (Team India would like to chase in the semi-final). England also somehow suffer from pressure. I reckon England batting second will destroy India, whoever chases it, I don't know, I think it will be much easier to win the game. Isme sabsey zyada maza kisko ayga - ICC aur broadcaster ko! (This match will be treat for ICC and the official broadcaster of the World Cup)," Akhtar added.

