'No question': Ravi Shastri anoints India's next 'regal' force after unprecedented England domination

Shubman Gill enjoyed a prolific outing in the recently concluded Test series against England. The newly-appointed Indian captain silenced his critics with an incredible 754-run series, becoming the second-highest scorer in a Test series for India. While his captaincy had its fair share of shortcomings, which was natural for a first-time captain on a foreign soil, his side fought valiantly throughout the five Tests to draw the series 2-2. Ravi Shastri made his choice for India's next rising star.(AFP)

Throughout the five Tests, Gill, who took over Virat Kohli's no.4 role in the batting lineup, smashed four centuries, including a double ton at Edgbaston. The Indian captain gained laurels for his prolific display, and long after the series had ended, appreciation continued for Gill's batting performance. Former India head coach Ravi Shastri, under whom Gill made his debut across all formats, labelled the youngster as the next “rising star” in Indian cricket.

“No question, Shubman Gill. He’ll be around for a long, long time because we’ve seen what kind of series he’s had here. I think he’s only 25 years of age, and as you know, with this exposure, he’ll get even better,” Shastri told Sky Sports Cricket.

"He’s right up there. He’ll be up there. He’s composed. He’s very regal. The way he bats, he’s very easy on the eye, very fluent and has the ability to play the long innings,” he added.

Gill’s rise to the captaincy came at a time when India's Test titans Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma bid farewell to the format, leaving a towering void in India’s batting order. Tasked with leading a generational shift, the young skipper embraced the challenge head-on in England, executing the opening phase of the transition with striking authority.

Gill to return in T20Is?

India's next challenge will be at the Asia Cup, which will be played in T20 format as teams prepare for the next year's World Cup in the shortest format, scheduled to be played in India and Sri Lanka. With a brilliant series in England, Gill's name is among the frontrunners for a return to the T20I squad.

However, with the top order firing through Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, and skipper Suryakumar Yadav himself, India’s balance could face a compelling test should Gill make the trip to the UAE for the continental tournament.