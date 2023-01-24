No Rohit, Kohli in Babar Azam-led ICC ODI team of 2022, only two Indians picked

Pakistan captain Babar Azam was named as skipper of ICC men's ODI team of the year for 2022. There was understandably no place for Indian stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Both of them hardly played 50-over cricket last year with the focus firmly being on T20 cricket. There were two Indians in the team that included two players from the West Indies, two from Australia, two from New Zealand, and one each from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Zimbabwe.

Middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer and right-arm pacer Mohammed Siraj made their into the ODI team of the year on the back of some consistent performances.

Iyer emerged from 2022 as one of India's most consistent batters in the 50-over format while also becoming the anchor of their middle-order.

Mostly slotting in at No.4, Iyer played 17 games during the calendar year and scored 724 runs at an average of 55.69. His scored his runs at a brisk pace of 91.52, which included one century and six fifties.

With the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 fast approaching, Iyer has moved ahead of the competition to become a regular fixture in the India ODI setup.

Siraj's skillset in white-ball cricket, especially the 50-over format developed in leaps and bounds in 2022. With Jasprit Bumrah often missing due to injury, Siraj emerged as the most potent weapon of the India pace unit.

Delivering with both the new and old ball, Siraj played 15 matches and picked up 24 wickets. His wickets came at an economy of 4.62 and an average of 23.50, with best figures of 3/29.

Siraj has moved ahead of the pack and has a good chance of being a part of the India pace battery come the Cricket World Cup in home conditions scheduled for later this year.

ICC ODI team of the year: Babar Azam (c, Pakistan), Travis Head (Australia), Shai Hope (West Indies), Shreyas Iyer (India), Tom Latham (New Zealand), Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe), Mehidy Hasan Miraz (Bangladesh), Alzarri Joseph (West Indies), Mohammed Siraj (India), Trent Boult (New Zealand), Adam Zam (Australia).

