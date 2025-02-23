'No run in it': Ravi Shastri, Sunil Gavaskar bring Inzamam-ul-Haq in conversation to poke fun at Imam's run-out

Pakistan got off to a good start in the blockbuster Group A encounter against India in the ICC Men's Champions Trophy, but a quick couple of wickets pegged them back and brought Rohit Sharma and co back in the contest. First, Babar Azam was sent to the hut by Hardik Pandya, and then Imam-ul-Haq, in a rush of blood, got himself run-out. Soon after, Ravi Shastri, Wasim Akram and Sunil Gavaskar poked fun at Imam-ul-Haq, bringing former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq and his uncle into the conversation. Axar Patel caught Imam-ul-Haq short off his crease during the India versus Pakistan match in Dubai. (AFP)

On the second ball of the 10th over, Imam-ul-Haq leaned forward to push a Kuldeep Yadav delivery towards mid-on. He then took off for a quick single, but Axar Patel charged in to hit the stumps directly. Imam was caught well short of the ground despite putting in a dive. Imam walked back to the pavilion after scoring 10 runs off 26 balls.

For the uninitiated, Imam is the nephew of Inzamam. During the commentary, Ravi Shastri mentioned how Imam has been run out on six occasions while Inzamam holds the record for being run out on 46 occasions in international cricket.

Inzamam was also once run out against India in 2005. The former Pakistan captain was also given out for 'obstructing the field' as he came between a throw by Suresh Raina during an ODI in 2006.

This prompted Ravi Shastri to ask Inzamam whether it runs in the family.

Answering the question, Akram said, "No comment. Inzy will get upset. But I might be there somewhere as well. I wasn't the best runner in the world. It (Imam's run-out) was kind of a suicide run. There was no need for it. He was well set, and then that silly decision by Imam-ul-Haq. He is back in the dressing room."

On the other hand, Sunil Gavaskar said, "Ravi, you asked whether it runs in the family? I think there's no run in it."

Pakistan opt to bat after winning the toss

Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan earlier won the toss and opted to bat first. The side brought Imam into the playing XI after opening batter Fakhar Zaman was ruled out of the tournament due to an injury he suffered against New Zealand.

On the other hand, India did not change their playing XI. Pakistan needs to win the match against India if they want to stay alive in the competition and keep their fate in their own hands.

Pakistan lost the tournament opener against New Zealand by 60 runs, while India defeated Bangladesh by six wickets.