No saliva on ball advantageous for batsmen: Batting coach Vikram Rathour

India batting coach Vikram Rathour believes that as long as an alternate to saliva is not found to use on the ball, the batsmen will find themselves at an advantage. Last month, the ICC banned the use of saliva to shine the ball once cricket resumes post the pandemic, and ever since, the call has been highly debated. Use of an artificial substance to replace saliva is an idea that’s been heavily mooted but no decisive call has been taken yet.

“If you are not allowed to put anything on the ball to shine, then yes, it could be an advantage for the batters,” Rathour told The Times of India. “But if you can use your sweat, or if the ICC allows some artificial stuff to shine the ball, then the difference would not be too big. As long as it is going to be the same for all the teams, it should be fine.”

Rathour spoke about the impact of the lockdown of players, saying although it will be challenging for the cricketers to attain peak match readiness, the fact that some of them have already started training, works well for the cricketers. Fast bowler Shardul Thakur last week started training and even though it wasn’t well received by the BCCI, he did in fact step out and began his drills. On Tuesday, India fielding coach R Sridhar informed he has started chalking out fitness plans and that a four-six week long camp would help the players massively in becoming match ready.

“It will be equally challenging for both – batsmen and the bowlers – to get back to their peak form after a long break like this,” Rathour said.

“The good thing is that most of the players have been managing to train well during the lockdown. Their fitness routines are being monitored closely by the trainers and physios. So, we are hoping that whenever the outdoor sessions start, it will be a matter of a few weeks of practice and then they should be ready to start playing some practice/domestic matches and then on to international cricket.”

With cricket set to resume from July 8, there finally seems to be a move ahead of some sorts. As far as Indian cricket is concerned, there are reports suggesting a potential tour of South Africa and Sri Lanka in July-August, pending government approval. Weighing in on the possibility of playing without crowd, Rathour explained the priority is to set the ball rolling with precautions.

“The priority will be for cricket to start. If at that time there are still no vaccinations available, then whatever precautions are required, we will have to take. If that means having to play in empty stadiums, so be it. It is not ideal but I’m sure that the players will manage it,” he said.