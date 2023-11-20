‘No shame in losing to five-time champions’: Gavaskar tries to lift mood after India's 6-wicket loss in World Cup final

After producing a commanding show throughout the World Cup campaign, Rohit Sharma-led Team India failed to replicate the performance when it mattered the most. The team was outplayed by Pat Cummins' Australia in the final, who won the match by six wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday to win a record-extending sixth World Cup title. Former cricketers Matthew Hayden, Ravi Shastri and Sunil Gavaskar(PTI)

The proceedings started with Cummins winning the toss and inviting India to bat. Rohit Sharma once again took charge at the top but a top show by Australian pace battery limited India to 240 in 50 overs. The slowness of the pitch was something that the batters struggled to deal with, forcing Team India to focus on strike rotation rather than getting the big hits. Although Virat Kohli and KL Rahul slammed their respective half-centuries, it came at a very slow pace.

Australia began the modest run chase on a slow note and were reduced to 47/3 in 7 overs. However, a gritty show by Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head silenced a packed arena and took Australia to a sixth World Cup title. Head (137) smashed a ton, becoming the third Australian after Ricky Ponting and Adam Gilchrist to do so in a World Cup final while Labuschagne returned unbeaten on 58(110). Together the pair added 192 runs for the fourth wicket.

Gavaskar sad but very proud of Team India's effort in World Cup 2023

While India did lose in the final, many acknowledged their imperious run in the tournament. The team squashed almost every opponent on their way to the final, securing ten wins on the trot. Batting legend Sunil Gavaskar, who was part of the commentary panel, also echoed similar views. Speaking to Star Sports, the official broadcaster, after the match, Gavaskar noted that he was sad but was also mighty proud of what we witnessed during the course of the tournament.

"I'm sad. This team played such terrific cricket for ten games but just wasn't able to take that one step that could have got them the trophy. But with that said I think all of us have to be mighty proud of them. This team has played superb cricket and yes it happens sometimes the final doesn't go your way. But this team has been sensational in all aspects for ten matches.

“This time a couple of things that could have gone their way, which didn't happen, so that's fine. That is how luck can go against you. But like I said there's no shame in losing to a better team. A team that was better on the day, just like India was better on the day of the first match. There's no shame in losing to the five-time champions. They know how to win the finals. Very proud of all the effort that they've done, very proud of the joy that they have given millions who have been following them,” said Gavaskar.

