No void left by Sanju Samson: Riyan Parag’s captaincy masterclass sets RR’s IPL 2026 blueprint

Chennai Super Kings' gain was Rajasthan Royals' loss, at least that was the narrative in November last year when Sanju Samson made a high-profile move. Samson was a homegrown talent for Rajasthan, who later went on to captain the side for five consecutive seasons from 2021 to 2025, including a run to the final in 2022, their first appearance in the summit clash since the victorious 2008 season. He had become the face of Rajasthan, and losing him was a massive blow. Rajasthan Royals' captain Riyan Parag celebrates after winning IPL 2026 match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals, (PTI)

Rajasthan had big shoes to fill, and options were limited. Ravindra Jadeja, who joined Rajasthan as part of the Samson trade deal, seemed the obvious choice, a seasoned campaigner and experienced leader, even if his stint with Chennai as captain remained a blip. But the franchise opted for a long-term vision instead, turning to another homegrown talent, Riyan Parag.

The 24-year-old from Assam has been part of the RR setup since 2019. He showed early promise, and the franchise backed him consistently. It wasn’t until 2024, however, that he delivered a breakthrough season, scoring 573 runs in 14 innings at a strike rate of 149.21, followed by 393 runs next year at a blistering strike rate of 166.52. Rajasthan rewarded that consistency with captaincy, and Parag has responded in style.

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Parag’s data-driven gamble flips Ahmedabad script After two matches in IPL 2026, Rajasthan sit atop the table with four points and a net run rate of +2.23. It was in the second game that his leadership truly stood out, as Rajasthan successfully defended 211 against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad.

It raised eyebrows when Parag won the toss and chose to bat first, a call that went against the IPL 2026 trend. Teams had overwhelmingly preferred chasing, with only one successful defence in the first eight matches. But Parag’s decision wasn’t instinctive; it was data-driven.

Unlike most IPL venues, Ahmedabad historically favours teams batting first. Seven of nine matches at the Narendra Modi Stadium last season were won by teams setting a target. While Gujarat know their home conditions well, Parag flipped the script and gave Rajasthan the best possible chance to win.

And they did, but not without two defining tactical calls.

The Dhruv Jurel promotion that changed the game Jurel has predominantly been a middle-order batter, but in IPL 2026, he has been promoted to No. 3. Before this season, he had batted in the top three just twice in T20S, scoring 23 and 0 in two Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy games.

Against Chennai Super Kings, Jurel made a quick 18 off nine balls. But against Gujarat, he justified the move emphatically, smashing 75 off 42 balls with five fours and five sixes, anchoring the innings after a 56-run stand with Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Parag later revealed it was his call to promote Jurel, and he didn’t hold back in backing him.

"I think we've not done a lot of justice to the talent that he possesses. He's done the hard job... But now that we had an opportunity at number three, I was the first one to say he has got to bat there, and he showed us why," he said.

Death overs masterclass: Archer, Deshpande and a captain’s instinct The second decisive moment came at the death.

With Gujarat needing 15 off 12, Parag initially handed the ball to Tushar Deshpande, only to change his mind and give it to Jofra Archer. The England pacer delivered a brilliant over, conceding just four runs and shifting the equation to 11 off six.

For the final over, Parag had safer options , Sandeep Sharma and Nandre Burger, both with overs left. But he backed Deshpande again. The move paid off spectacularly. Deshpande nailed yorker after yorker, dismissed Rashid Khan on the penultimate ball, and conceded just four runs to seal a six-run win.

"It was just incredible... I took a chance thinking let’s go full and fast. The way my boys executed, it was insane," Parag said.

Interestingly, Jurel also played a role in that decision.

"I was actually going to switch up the order," Parag revealed. "So, credit to Dhruv Jurel. He asked me to go with Jofra in the 19th."

It’s still early days, but Parag has already stamped his authority with bold, conviction-driven captaincy. Rajasthan aren’t reacting; they’re dictating.

And as things stand, RR sit at the top of the table, while Chennai, where Samson is still searching for rhythm, languish at the bottom.