'No way you look past Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli': Brad Haddin backs 'proud men' to set England Tests on fire

Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Kings have made a solid start to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, winning two out of three matches. Their performance against Rajasthan Royals emerged as a bolt out of the blue as the hosts went down by 50 runs in Mullanpur. However, one defeat cannot deny the impact Punjab Kings have had on the 18th edition of the IPL with their aggressive and bang-bang approach. Will Virat Kohli (L) and Rohit Sharma be able to redeem themselves in England later this year?(AFP)

With two powerhouses at the helm – Shreyas Iyer (captain) and Ricky Ponting (head coach), the Punjab Kings have shown they are a force to reckon with. The likes of Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal have proven that experience truly matters in the best T20 competition in the world. And no one knows how much havoc they can cause once Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis get going.

Besides, Nehal Wadhera and Priyansh Arya have displayed the exuberance of youth, making Punjab Kings the team to beat. And Brad Haddin, the assistant coach of PBKS, expects only good things to happen with the franchise in IPL 2025.

In an interview with The Hindustan Times, Haddin spoke about Iyer's leadership and what he makes of the franchise's chances in IPL 2025. Yet to win the IPL, Punjab's best show came in the 2014 edition, when they reached the final, only to come up short against Kolkata Knight Riders. Haddin says the franchise is taking no pressure, as the mindset is to focus on each day as it comes.

Excerpts:

Punjab Kings have made a good start to the IPL 2025 season, winning two out of three fixtures. How do you see the campaign so far?

It's been a really positive start. We were really clear in the style of play when we went into the option that we wanted and we wanted to create an environment where the guys' skills are at a high level. They've trained outstanding since we got into camp and we want them to go out and express themselves. Play what's in front of them, entertain the crowd and I think what you've seen over the first three games is a really dynamic team.

Punjab Kings are yet to win an IPL title. Is there any pressure of the past history or is it a clean slate for the new bunch of players?

After any auction it's a clean slate. We had a really clear plan on what we wanted to do in the auction. We've got a very, very good captain. We've got some exciting, obviously younger players and some experienced international and IPL players in there as well. I think from our point of view, we're as excited as anyone in this group about what we can create. It's a new chapter in what Punjab stands for and now it's up to us to create a legacy.

Shreyas Iyer is an IPL-winning captain? What do you make of him as a leader? What are his biggest strengths?

I think, first and foremost, he's a good person. He cares. I think his best trait is he cares about his players and his team. He gets around to all the players, makes sure everyone feels a part of what we're trying to create here. I think he's tactical now, and his batting is world-class. That's for everyone to see. But from us, it's the care he shows to his players.

Nehal Wadhera is really coming into his own. Two back-to-back good knocks. Unfortunately, he wasn't able to take the team over the line against Rajasthan Royals. How impressed you are with him?

We've seen over the last couple of games, he handles pressure really well. I think the one thing I like most about him, he can bat anywhere in the order, but all he said to the coaches is, you just tell me what you want me to do, I'll play anywhere in the order. But what I like most about him is how he handles pressure. He understands the momentum swings of games and when to take the game on, when to sit back. I think we've seen that over the first couple of games, how well he handles pressure.

The impact sub rule has divided public opinion? Does it negate the impact of all-rounders? Are you a fan of it?

I don't think that's the case. I think little innovations like this are only exciting for the game. There's a lot of talented cricketers here in India and what it's done, it's allowed another player to come in and show their talent. So from that point of view, I think it's been a positive. There's different tactics that you've got to think about, but I think the bottom line, it allows another quality player here in India to get the opportunity to play in the IPL.

The scores of 250 and more have been hard to come by this season. Do you put this down to the recent rule changes where bowlers can apply saliva on the ball, and a new ball can be taken to negate the impact of dew?

I just think that the bowlers are more aware on what's going on. The impact player now, they understand what they want to do. I think looking through the game, bowlers have got more of a mindset about taking wickets rather than just trying to be defensive and stop runs. I think with the quality of batting in the tournament, you've got to be thinking about taking wickets first because if you've got two set-batters there at the end, with the talent that's on display in the IPL, you know how destructive they can be. So I think the one thing the bowlers are doing, they're thinking wickets first rather than just saving runs.

Lot of chatter about lack of home advantage in the IPL. Is there a case for hosts getting the pitch at home venue as per the strengths and weaknesses of the squad?

I don't think that discussion from where I sit ever comes into play. I think you have a home advantage with how passionate your fans are. I think you've seen for a long time, say Chennai for example, they've got extremely passionate fans and they get behind their team. I think you've seen in our first game here last night how passionate our fans are. You get an advantage from your fans but I don't think anything happens with the wicket.

Is there a scope for a batter to play an anchor role in the shortest format? Or has T20s moved quickly towards a slam-bang approach?

No, I think there's playing according to the situations in any form of the game you play and T20 is no exception to that. It just depends on how long that role goes for. You've got to understand on how momentum changes and you've got to be able to change with that momentum and get the upper hand. I think all quality of batsmen are available. Yes, there are times you need to get to the other end and run fast between the wickets and there are other times you need to play a power game. I think what you've got in IPL is so much class that they can play all different forms.

A word on the young chap Priyansh Arya. He seems to be someone who is willing to go after the bowlers from ball No.1.

I think all the young kids are exciting. Every year there seems to be another group of exciting young kids that step out and we've got a handful. We've only seen a couple of them, as you mentioned, one there now but we've got a handful of kids that are dying for a game. They're training well, they've been outstanding since we've got together and I just think their talent is just dying for an opportunity on this stage which will come. But the talent across the board is enormous.

Yuzvendra Chahal recently said PBKS will definitely finish in top two. Do you think anything below these spots would be an underachievement for this squad?

I'd like to finish in the top two, definitely.

Coming to the World Test Championship final between Australia and South Africa. Pat Cummins and co clear favourites?

I think Australia are the clear favourites. I think we've shown that over a long time now. We've got a very, very settled Test squad. Great bowling units, some high class batting there. So, yeah, I think Australia are firm favourites.

You recently saw Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma struggling in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Do you think the duo still have a lot to offer in the game's toughest and longest format?

There'll be no way in the world I'll be looking past those two. They're highly, highly proud men and very, very well-classed players. So, I expect them to bounce back in a big way in the Test matches.