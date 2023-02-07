Home / Cricket / 'No wonder he has been a scapegoat': Ex-IND selector blasted for suggesting Suryakumar ahead of Pujara for AUS Tests

'No wonder he has been a scapegoat': Ex-IND selector blasted for suggesting Suryakumar ahead of Pujara for AUS Tests

cricket
Updated on Feb 07, 2023 10:07 PM IST

Amid fans criticising his tweet, a former India cricketer lambasted the ex-selector, questioning his “audacity” to replace Pujara in Test cricket with a debutant.

Cheteshwar Pujara; Suryakumar Yadav
Cheteshwar Pujara; Suryakumar Yadav
ByHT Sports Desk

With the Border-Gavaskar series set to start from Thursday onwards, veterans, experts and fans have been suggesting their ideal playing XI for India. Former India selector Sunil Joshi too joined the bandwagon on Twitter, but was blasted by fans for picking Suryakumar Yadav ahead of Cheteshwar Pujara for playing XI against Australia in the series opener in Nagpur.

Pujara's spot was never in doubt in the build-up to the series especially after his impressive return to Test cricket in the contest against Bangladesh last December where he had scored an uncharacteristic century. Although, there have been debates on whether to hand Suryakumar his debut cap in the format in a bid to give a touch of aggression to the middle-order line-up in Rishabh Pant's absence.

Joshi admitted that it was a tough choice between the two but added that Suryakumar should get the nod, at No.3, ahead of Pujara in the Nagpur Test.

ALSO READ: ‘Who are you not to go and play Asia Cup in Pakistan?’: Ex-PCB chief’s scathing attack, accuses BCCI of influencing ICC

“Will India line up like this in the first test? Deliberation between Pujara & Surya,a tough draw between both lefties Kuldeep & Axar. Here’s my XI: R Sharma, Shubhman Gill, Surya (should get first look in ), V Kohli, KL Rahul, KS Bharat, R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Kuldeep Y, M Shami, M Siraj,” he tweeted.

Amid fans criticising Joshi's tweet, a former India cricketer lambasted the ex-selector, questioning his “audacity” to replace Pujara in Test cricket with a debutant.

“One of the ex selectors wants Surya to be chosen ahead of Pujara for tests. Let that sink in. I mean, the audacity to even think that one can replace Pujara with someone who’s yet to play a test, boggles my mind. No wonder poor Pujara has been a scapegoat all his life #BGT2023," Dodda Ganesh tweeted

Meanwhile, KL Rahul hinted that India ate yet to decide on their playing XI for the Nagpur opener with few spots still up for grabs.

“We still haven’t decided on the final XI. It’s going to be a tough decision to make. There are guys who have performed exceedingly well and there are a few spots open so there are a few discussions going on and the players are being spoken to," he said.

Get Latest Cricket Newsand Cricket Schedulealong with Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
cheteshwar pujara suryakumar yadav indian cricket team india vs australia + 2 more
cheteshwar pujara suryakumar yadav indian cricket team india vs australia + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 08, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out