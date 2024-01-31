Non-bailable arrest warrant issued against former India cricketer

City police on Wednesday executed a non-bailable arrest warrant against former cricketer Prashant Vaidya in a cheque-bouncing case. Prashant Vaidya

Vaidya, who played four One Day Internationals for India in the mid-1990s, was produced before a court which released him on a surety bond, a police official said.

He had allegedly purchased steel from a local trader and issued a cheque which bounced, following which the trader demanded that he make fresh payment, said inspector Vitthalsingh Rajput of Bajaj Nagar police station.

The cricketer allegedly refused to pay, so the trader moved the court which issued an NBW against him for skipping court hearings, the official said. Vaidya currently heads the cricket development committee of the Vidarbha Cricket Association.

Vaidya was also associated with the Mumbai Indians as a talent scout for MI junior. During his playing days, Vaidya was a right-arm fast bowler who represented Vidarbha and Bengal.

In his short international career, he picked up four wickets in as many ODIs.

In the domestic circuit, Vaidya picked up 171 wickets in 56 first-class matches.