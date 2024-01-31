 Non-bailable arrest warrant issued against former India cricketer | Cricket - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cricket / Non-bailable arrest warrant issued against former India cricketer

Non-bailable arrest warrant issued against former India cricketer

PTI |
Jan 31, 2024 07:23 PM IST

Vaidya, who played four ODIs for India in the mid-1990s, was produced before a court which released him on a surety bond, a police official said

City police on Wednesday executed a non-bailable arrest warrant against former cricketer Prashant Vaidya in a cheque-bouncing case.

Prashant Vaidya
Prashant Vaidya

Vaidya, who played four One Day Internationals for India in the mid-1990s, was produced before a court which released him on a surety bond, a police official said.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

He had allegedly purchased steel from a local trader and issued a cheque which bounced, following which the trader demanded that he make fresh payment, said inspector Vitthalsingh Rajput of Bajaj Nagar police station.

The cricketer allegedly refused to pay, so the trader moved the court which issued an NBW against him for skipping court hearings, the official said. Vaidya currently heads the cricket development committee of the Vidarbha Cricket Association.

Vaidya was also associated with the Mumbai Indians as a talent scout for MI junior. During his playing days, Vaidya was a right-arm fast bowler who represented Vidarbha and Bengal.

In his short international career, he picked up four wickets in as many ODIs.

In the domestic circuit, Vaidya picked up 171 wickets in 56 first-class matches.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Catch all the Latest Cricket News, Live Cricket Score and U 19 World Cup 2024 Schedule match updates along with Cricket Schedule and India vs England Live Score other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 31, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On