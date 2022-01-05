'None of that nonsense that it's his natural game': Gavaskar lashes out at Rishabh Pant, says 'no excuses for that shot'

The legendary Sunil Gavaskar was not at all impressed for Rishabh Pant’s aggressive shot that led to his dismissal on Day 3 of the 2nd Test between India and South Africa in Johannesburg. After taking a blow to his hands the previous delivery, Pant jumped out to Lungi Ngidi, aiming to play a big shot. But the only part of the bat the ball took during that outrageous swing from Pant was the outside edge as the ball was safely collected by wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne.

Pant’s dismissal for a third-ball duck was the third Indian wicket to fall in quick succession with half-centuries Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane falling before him. Gavaskar called it a forgettable shot and added that no matter what Pant’s natural game is, having played over 20 Tests, one should expect Pant to show some maturity and take responsibility.

Also Read | India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd Test, Day 3

“You had two new batsmen at the crease and then you saw that shot from Rishabh Pant. Forgettable, no excuses for that shot. None of that nonsense that it’s his natural game. There is supposed to be a bit of responsibility shown because there are others taking the blows. There are guys like Rahane who has taken the blow, guys like Pujara who have taken it on their body. So you also fight it out,” Gavaskar said on air.

Also Read | 'If you have half knowledge, keep your mouth shut': Stump mic records Pant's heated exchange with van der Dussen - Watch

With Pujara and Rahane adding a century partnership for the third Indian wicket and although India endured a mini-collapse, Hanuma Vihari batted brilliantly with the tail. A solid 28 from Shardul Thakur and Vihari’s unbeaten 40 got the total to 266, setting South Africa 240 to win. Gavaskar lauded Pujara and Rahane but reckons their dismissals off Rabada might have changed India putting this match beyond South Africa’s reach.

“India looked as if they were going to grind South Africa into the dust with that partnership. Maybe set an impossible target for them. But then a couple of fabulous deliveries… absolutely top-class deliveries from Rabada got rid of the two well-set batsmen… first getting Ajinkya Rahane with almost a faster leg break and getting the ball to nip back in to dismiss Pujara,” added the former India captain.