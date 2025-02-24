'Not become king by employing PR': Ex-Pak captain tears into Babar Azam, calls Virat Kohli 'high-stage performer'

Virat Kohli's masterclass in Dubai handed India another victory over Pakistan in the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025. The right-hander played an unbeaten knock of 100 as he guided India home with six wickets in hand and 45 balls to spare. After the fixture, former Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez branded Kohli the 'real king', highlighting the stark difference between the Indian superstar and Babar Azam. Mohammad Hafeez calls Virat Kohli "the real king" as he tears into Babar Azam. (AFP)

In the Group A match at the Dubai International Stadium, Babar Azam scored 23 runs off 26 balls, while Kohli stayed until the end to ensure his side got over the line and closer to the semi-final spot.

Speaking on PTV, Hafeez slammed PR agencies who have often tried to club Babar in the same league as Babar. The former Pakistan captain hailed the former India captain for always rising to the occasion and taking his side over the line.

"Virat is a high stage performer. He looks out for big occasions and performs. Whenever India plays against Pakistan, you get a chance to star in those matches. Shoaib Malik bowled well against India, where he became a star, Shahid Afridi became a star when he hit sixes against India," said Hafeez.

"Virat Kohli keeps waiting for those occasions. He waits to cash in on those opportunities. He keeps a positive mindset; he thinks that 'I will win the match for India. I will not only play, but I will win the match for my country.' And that's why he is the greatest batter in the world," he added.

'Virat Kohli deserves to be called the king'

Babar Azam's performance in the ongoing Champions Trophy has been questioned by several pundits around the world. The Pakistan batter was first criticised for his slow knock of 64 runs off 90 balls against New Zealand when Pakistan were set a target of 321.

Hafeez also mentioned that Babar has never performed against India and is yet to win a single Man of the Match award against the arch-rivals.

"In reality, if someone deserves to be called King, it is Virat Kohli, not Babar Azam. Look at his performance. He has performed all across the world, not become a king by employing PR. Call out those spokespersons, show them the mirror," said Hafeez.

Pakistan are all but out of the Champions Trophy after suffering defeats in their opening two matches. Mohammad Rizwan and co now need Bangladesh to defeat New Zealand to make it to the last four.

Even if Bangladesh defeat New Zealand, Pakistan then need to beat Bangladesh and then hope for an Indian win over the Kiwis.