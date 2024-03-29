 'Not happy you took down a fellow countryman...': Nandre Burger takes jibe at Riyan Parag's 'planned' last over heroics | Cricket - Hindustan Times
'Not happy you took down a fellow countryman...': Nandre Burger takes jibe at Riyan Parag's 'planned' last over heroics

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 29, 2024 01:07 PM IST

Nandre Burger took a jibe at Riyan Parag after his final over heroics against Anrich Nortje.

It was the Riyan Parag show on Thursday as Rajasthan Royals sealed a dramatic 12-run victory against Delhi Capitals in their second IPL 2024 fixture, in Jaipur. The result also saw RR remain unbeaten this season, having clinched a victory in their season opener.

Rajasthan Royals' Riyan Parag plays a shot.(AP)
Rajasthan Royals' Riyan Parag plays a shot.(AP)

The 22-year-old was in sensational form, clobbering an unbeaten knock of 84 runs off 45 balls, taking RR to 185/5 in 20 overs. Parag hammered seven fours and six sixes, out of which five boundaries came in the final over of the innings.

Also Read | Riyan Parag's one-year-old 'I'm hitting 4 sixes in an over' creates as much ripples as his big hits in RR vs DC

With RR at 160/5 after 19 overs, Parag destroyed experienced South African pacer Anrich Nortje for 25 runs in the final over. First he began with a four, toe-ending Nortje fine to third man, and then made it back-to-back with a pulled shot in front of square, which went between deep midwicket and long-on.

In the third delivery, he launched the ball over wide long-off for a six, followed by a four past the wicketkeeper. Then in the fifth ball, Parag pulled Nortje beyond deep midwicket for a massive six, and wrapped up proceedings with a single as RR posted 185/5.

Speaking after the match, RR's South African bowler Nandre Burger lavished praise on Parag, but also took a jibe at him, mentioning that Nortje was from his country. "Thanks for batting so well, you gave me the chance to bowl. Without you, I wouldn't have had the chance. Not happy you took on a fellow countryman. But I'am glad because you're in my team. I tell you, that last over was sensational," he said.

An ecstatic Parag replied, "This is my sixth year, I was here since I was 17 and this is my highest score. So pretty pleased and that last over, I was planning it. So lovely when a plan comes through and comes to life."

Chasing 186, DC reached 173/5 in 20 overs with David Warner (49) and Tristan Stubbs (44*) missing out on half-centuries. For RR's bowling department, Yuzvendra Chahal and Burger took two wickets each respectively.

