Riyan Parag's one-year-old 'I'm hitting 4 sixes in an over' creates as much ripples as his big hits in RR vs DC

Riyan Parag was simply sensational in Rajasthan Royals' 12-run victory against Delhi Capitals in their IPL 2024 fixture, on Thursday. The Assam cricketer has been a victim of criticism and trolls for the last few seasons due to his poor form. But this time, Parag comes to IPL with strong domestic form, having won matches single-handedly for Assam. Rajasthan Royals batter Riyan Parag celebrates his half century.(PTI)

In RR's opening IPL 2024 win, Parag was in good form, but all attention went to Sanju Samson. But in their second match, it was Parag who came to their rescue with an unbeaten knock of 84 runs off 45 balls as RR reached 185/5 in 20 overs. Parag also smacked seven fours and six sixes, out of which few of them came in the final over of the first innings.

Facing Anrich Nortje in the final over and with RR at 160/5, Parag knew he needed something special to take his side to a battling total. In the first delivery, Parag toe-ended Nortje to third man for a four. Then, Parag received a slow, short of length delivery, which he pulled in front of square, going between deep midwicket and long-on for a four, followed by a six over wide long-off.

Parag wasn't stopping there as he then sliced a full length delivery past Rishabh Pant for another four, followed by a massive six over deep midwicket. He could have hit another boundary, but failed to capitalise on a half-volley in the final delivery. RR got 25 runs in the final over, posting 185/5.

Parag's knock well-justifies his domestic form and he already showcased his confidencebefore IPL 2024, which can also be called a vague prediction. A year before IPL 2024, Parag took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and predicted, “My inner conscience says i’m hitting 4 sixes in an over at some point this IPL..”

Well, that's how you make your own predictions! He found considerable success in domestic cricket, going into this season. In four matches of the Ranji Trophy 2023-24, he made 378 runs in six innings, at an average of 75.6, packed with two tons and a half-century. He also was in fiery form at the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, taking Assam to the semis. He as the tournament's highest run-scorer with 510 runs at an average of 85, including seven half-centuries. He also took 11 wickets.