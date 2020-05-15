e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 15, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Not hosting IPL will cause loss of Rs 4000 crore: Sourav Ganguly

Not hosting IPL will cause loss of Rs 4000 crore: Sourav Ganguly

The former India opener also hinted that the board might have to go on a paycut if the IPL doesn’t happen this year.

cricket Updated: May 15, 2020 11:33 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
New Delhi
Mumbai: Former cricketer Sourav Ganguly during a press conference in Mumbai on Tuesday. PTI Photo by Shashank Parade (PTI7_11_2017_000085A)
Mumbai: Former cricketer Sourav Ganguly during a press conference in Mumbai on Tuesday. PTI Photo by Shashank Parade (PTI7_11_2017_000085A)(PTI)
         

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly expressed is concerns about the financial conditions of BCCI if IPL does not take place this year. The former India captain said BCCI will have to incur a loss of around Rs. 4000 crore if IPL’s 13th edition does not take place due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

IPL 2020 was scheduled for a March 29 beginning this year but was suspended till April when Indian government banned foreign visas. Situations became more difficult for IPL when India was sent on a lockdown. BCCI had no choice but to postpone this year’s IPL for an indefinite period.

Also Read | Dhoni doesn’t believe in meetings: du Plessis explains MSD’s captaincy

“We will have to examine our financial situation, see how much money we have and take a call. Not hosting the Indian Premier League (IPL) will cause losses to the tune of Rs. 4,000 crore which is huge,” Ganguly told mid-day.

The former India opener also hinted that the board might have to go on a paycut if the IPL doesn’t happen this year.

“If the IPL takes place, we won’t have to go in for pay cuts. We’ll manage things,” added Ganguly.

Suggestions were also made to host the IPL behind closed doors with no spectators in the ground. Reacting on the same, Ganguly said, the attraction will be less.

Also Read | Didn’t want to tour Pakistan in 2003: Irfan Pathan

“Yes, the attraction will be less. I remember playing in such a scenario [when spectators were not allowed in for the final day after crowd disturbances at Eden Gardens] at the Asian Test Championship game against Pakistan in 1999 and there was a clear lack of excitement.

“If you have matches with restricted amount of crowds, not only would strict social distancing rules apply, the officials would also have to be very careful about how the spectators leave the galleries for home. The policing will have to be very strict. It’s a tough call and the situation we find ourselves in, is grave,” Ganguly added.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

top news
World Bank approves $1 bn for India as social security fund for urban poor, migrants
World Bank approves $1 bn for India as social security fund for urban poor, migrants
Sitharaman to announce 3rd tranche of economic package at 4 pm today
Sitharaman to announce 3rd tranche of economic package at 4 pm today
‘Odd-even’ markets, revised zoning norms in Delhi’s lockdown 4.0 plan
‘Odd-even’ markets, revised zoning norms in Delhi’s lockdown 4.0 plan
Social distancing led to economic slowdown, says World Bank India director
Social distancing led to economic slowdown, says World Bank India director
‘Billions of dollars’: Trump withdraws US pension fund from China investments
‘Billions of dollars’: Trump withdraws US pension fund from China investments
Didn’t want to tour Pakistan in 2003: Irfan Pathan
Didn’t want to tour Pakistan in 2003: Irfan Pathan
Volkswagen, Ford forge ahead with technology sharing to save costs
Volkswagen, Ford forge ahead with technology sharing to save costs
India to overtake China in covid cases today and why we still lag in testing
India to overtake China in covid cases today and why we still lag in testing
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Delhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In