Not hosting IPL will cause loss of Rs 4000 crore: Sourav Ganguly

Updated: May 15, 2020 11:33 IST

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly expressed is concerns about the financial conditions of BCCI if IPL does not take place this year. The former India captain said BCCI will have to incur a loss of around Rs. 4000 crore if IPL’s 13th edition does not take place due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

IPL 2020 was scheduled for a March 29 beginning this year but was suspended till April when Indian government banned foreign visas. Situations became more difficult for IPL when India was sent on a lockdown. BCCI had no choice but to postpone this year’s IPL for an indefinite period.

“We will have to examine our financial situation, see how much money we have and take a call. Not hosting the Indian Premier League (IPL) will cause losses to the tune of Rs. 4,000 crore which is huge,” Ganguly told mid-day.

The former India opener also hinted that the board might have to go on a paycut if the IPL doesn’t happen this year.

“If the IPL takes place, we won’t have to go in for pay cuts. We’ll manage things,” added Ganguly.

Suggestions were also made to host the IPL behind closed doors with no spectators in the ground. Reacting on the same, Ganguly said, the attraction will be less.

“Yes, the attraction will be less. I remember playing in such a scenario [when spectators were not allowed in for the final day after crowd disturbances at Eden Gardens] at the Asian Test Championship game against Pakistan in 1999 and there was a clear lack of excitement.

“If you have matches with restricted amount of crowds, not only would strict social distancing rules apply, the officials would also have to be very careful about how the spectators leave the galleries for home. The policing will have to be very strict. It’s a tough call and the situation we find ourselves in, is grave,” Ganguly added.