Not just cramps: Krunal Pandya posts shocking scar, calls it a reminder of everything he fought through

It wasn't just cramps that Krunal Pandya was battling on Sunday night in Raipur. After producing a knock reminiscent of Glenn Maxwell’s 2023 World Cup classic, Krunal — who carved out a match-winning 73 to help Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Mumbai Indians — revealed proof of another painful injury battle. Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli, right, with Krunal Pandya celebrates after winning the IPL 2026 game against Mumbai Indians (PTI)

For most of IPL 2026, RCB did not require much from Krunal with the bat, such was the dominance of their top and middle order. But on Sunday, he was promoted to No. 5 after captain Rajat Patidar fell in the final over of the powerplay.

Midway through the chase, Krunal battled severe cramps and virtually batted on one leg, smashing an unbeaten 73 off 46 balls in a tense last-ball thriller while anchoring RCB’s pursuit of 167.

ALSO READ: Bhuvneshwar Kumar shining brightest in IPL season of batting mayhem, but India comeback reality looks grim

But beyond the cramps, Krunal was also carrying another injury, as he revealed in an Instagram post after the match. Sharing a picture of a large scar across his stomach, he wrote: “Some scars are proof that it was worth fighting for.”