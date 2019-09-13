e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 13, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Sep 13, 2019

‘Not today,’ CSK use Game of Thrones quote to react on MS Dhoni retirement reports

MS Dhoni’s IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) came up with perhaps the best possible tweet to deny the retirement reports of the former India captain

cricket Updated: Sep 13, 2019 13:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
MS Dhoni (L) and GoT character Arya Stark (R)
MS Dhoni (L) and GoT character Arya Stark (R)(HT Collage)
         

A simple photo remembering what Virat Kohli described as the ‘game he can never forget’ triggered a huge speculation which soon escalated into is MS Dhoni retiring question. Kohli had shared the photo with Dhoni around 11 am on Thursday and by the time the sun set, the Dhoni retirement speculations escalated so much that India’s chairman of selectors MSK Prasad, Dhoni’s wife Sakshi had to come out in public to deny the reports. While all this was happening Dhoni’s IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings came up with perhaps the best possible tweet.

Using a quote from popular television series Game of Thrones (GoT), CSK tweeted, “Not today,” on Thursday. Though the Yellow brigade did not mention anything about Dhoni’s retirement in the tweet but the indication was clear. They used Dhoni’s jersey number 7 instead of the letter ‘t’ to make their intentions clear. In GoT, a popular character named Arya Stark was taught to say “not today’’ by her instructor to the God of death.

 

 

 

 

 

 

CSK came up with a wittier response when a fan asked them to clarify the meaning of their ‘not today’ tweet. They used a red cross emoticon after a full stop (.) and a green tick after a coma (,) which left the fans perplexed. Many, however, believed that the franchise wanted to suggest that this was not the end of Dhoni and merely a pause in his career.

 

India captain Virat Kohli posted a picture of a Super 10 match against Australia during WT20 2016 and his post read: “A game I can never forget. Special night. This man, made me run like in a fitness test.”@msdhoni.” The photo is where all the speculation about Dhoni’s retirement began.

 

However, Sakshi took to social media to end such talks with a simple message and her Twitter post read: “Its called rumours!” Earlier, during the press conference after announcement of India’s 15-member Test squad against South Africa, chief selector MSK Prasad too quashed such reports by saying: “No update on MS Dhoni’s retirement, the news is incorrect.”

Dhoni, who had taken a two-month sabbatical from the sport, is currently vacationing in the United States, having served the Territorial Army for 15 days.

First Published: Sep 13, 2019 13:10 IST

tags
trending topics
Arvind KejriwalPriyanka ChopraReady or Not movie reviewAnushka SharmaAmit ShahSakshi DhoniSatya Pal MalikP ChidambaramDream Girl ReviewAssam NRCGSTIBPS ClerkBhoot Part 1 PosterRealme XTAirtel Xstream FiberRealme XT Launch Live Updates
Top News
latest news
Cricket News
don't miss