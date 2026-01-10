‘Nothing easy about it’ as India face depleted NZ in ODIs

Vadodara: On paper, the three-match India-New Zealand ODI series is a battle between the two top ranked sides, but there are many reasons behind the contest not carrying much context. The T20 World Cup at home is less than a month away, the 50-over format itself faces an uncertain future, and the visitors have chosen to send their second string. Rohit Sharma bats during a practice session ahead of the first ODI. (AP)

The ODI series opener on Sunday is the first men’s international game to be played at the Baroda Cricket Association International Cricket Stadium, and by the looks of it, this is not exactly the contest a state association would want to stage for its opening show.

Yet, the stakeholders are unperturbed. Irrespective of the relevance riding on the match, the presence of the two ODI greats, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, assures them of a grand and starry opening.

Kohli and Rohit have infused fresh life into the One-day game.

After delightful displays in Australia and in the home series against South Africa, the ‘Ro-Ko’ hype is set to sweep the country during the three-match series. It can be seen from the fan frenzy at cricket-starved Vadodara, which is hosting its first men’s international game in 15 years.

It is only fitting that BCA has chosen the duo to flag off the series with a ceremony on Sunday morning.

The three games present a chance for other cricketers to match the stalwarts. In skipper Shubman Gill, they have a player who is ready to carry forward their legacy.

Addressing the pre-series media conference, Gill defended the relevance of the 50-over format, disagreeing with the notion that it is easier to play. “It’s easy to say but I don’t think any format is easy. It requires a lot of resilience and persistence and a lot of determination to be able to win big ICC tournaments,” Gill said.

This is also an important series for vice-captain Shreyas Iyer, who is making an India return after recovering from the injury he suffered while fielding in the third ODI at Sydney in October.

Out of favour in the T20I set up and having taken a break from red-ball cricket, Iyer’s international career now depends on his performances in the 50-over game. With Rohit, Gill, Kohli and KL Rahul, Iyer forms a formidable batting line-up.

A proven player of spin, he is a key batter on slow pitches. New Zealand are aware of his big-match temperament. He has excelled against them in big ICC tournaments. He knocked out the Kiwis from the 2023 World Cup semi-finals with a hundred and anchored a tricky chase in the 2025 Champions Trophy final against them with a 48.

New Zealand are known to punch above their weight, but it will be tough this time. With their focus on the T20 World Cup, the visitors are without many first-choice players, including Mitchell Santner. Led by Michael Bracewell, Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Devon Conway, Kyle Jamieson and Daryl Mitchell are the only notable names.

Apart from India’s batting line-up, a spin attack of Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav is a fearsome prospect for the Kiwis. The hosts are unlikely to be tested by a weak New Zealand, although good teams look to challenge themselves. Gill said the series is an opportunity for his team to improve in many areas.

“We don’t look at any opposition seeing them as not being at their full strength. We want to be able to play at our full strength and we want to be able to find the best combinations. In the matches that we play in India, (there’s a situation) the team that is bowling second, it’s relatively difficult for them with the dew,” he said.

“And if we are defending a target, if we can find the best combinations, our bowlers can step up in that condition. If we can do well then we would feel a lot more confident.”

He has also set tough targets for his batting unit. “If we have a high target, how often can we chase them down, how comfortable are we whenever we are put under pressure? Sometimes the art is batting in a particular gear, because when you are batting in Tests and T20s, it’s completely different.”

Pant injury scare

India keeper-batter Rishabh Pant had an injury scare when he took a blow below his waist while facing the throwdown specialist in the nets. The team staff attended him in the nets before he walked off grimacing in pain.