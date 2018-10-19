Numbers reveal Australia’s dismal show in Asia in Tests

It was all too familiar afternoon in Abu Dhabi for Australia as Pakistan ripped through their batting line up to win the second Test by a whopping 373 runs.

The result also meant that Pakistan won the two-match Test series 1-0 after the first match in Dubai ended in a draw.

Australia last won a series in Asia when they beat Sri Lanka 1-0 in 2011 and with this latest crushing defeat, their wait for another goes on.

It’s not only been this series where they have been poor, its been the case for last 10 years where the performances have been below par. In the last 10 years, the Aussies have played 26 matches and won just three! They have drawn six matches and lost 17. That equates to a winning average of 11.54% since 2008.

Their three wins have come against Sri Lanka in 2011 at Galle, against India at Pune (2017) and against Bangladesh at Chittagong (2017).

There have been mitigating factors like the players missing because of suspension, lack of quality spinners and experienced players retiring but the numbers clearly show that it’s been ten years of torment in the torrid conditions of Asia for the men from the land Down Under.

First Published: Oct 19, 2018 17:37 IST