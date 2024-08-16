New Delhi [India], : New Zealand woman cricketer Amelia Kerr recently shared that her favourite opponent to face in ICC tournaments is India, not Australia. NZ cricketer Amelia Kerr says India her favourite opponent

"I think playing at World Cups, playing India is something I think that's always a great challenge because wherever you are in the world, they get a crowd that is supporting them. And spin is key for them," Amelia was quoted by ICC 100% Cricket Superstars.

She went wicketless in her first game in ICC Women's Cricket World Cup against India in 2017, but starred in New Zealand's subsequent win in the 2022 edition, with a 50 and 3/56.

Kerr marked spin as a great challenge when going up against India.

"The ability to play spin well, especially in sub-continent conditions, I think that's a great challenge," the 23-year-old said.

"And they've got some world-class , so I think for me that's a key match-up and playing them is always a challenge," she added.

During their 2022 match-up, Amelia outsmarted India's star player Mithali Raj, deceiving her in the air and getting her stumped. Amelia considers dismissals like these, where she claims big wickets, as some of her most cherished moments on the field.

"My favourite wicket is when they haven't picked you. You beat someone through the gate," Kerr said.

"And I guess probably the wickets that mean the most is when they're game-changing, of one of the best players in the team, and you kind of make a breakthrough with something special," she explained.

Initially recognized as a bowling all-rounder, Amelia has since cemented her place in New Zealand's top order.

At just 17 years old, her coach entrusted her with the opening position, where she made history by scoring an unbeaten 232 against Ireland, the highest-ever score in Women's ODIs.

Amelia views this match as the turning point in her career.

"The coach told me that I was opening the batting and I'd never opened the batting before. I was always in the lower order at that point, and I just wanted to make the most of the opportunity and do something special," Amelia said.

In that remarkable innings, she struck 31 fours and two sixes. The boundary count's inclination towards fours rather than sixes reflects Amelia's style of play, as she sees herself more as a placement player than a power-hitter.

"The power game is probably not something I'm known for around the world. And, I mean, it's nice when you're batting with Sophie Devine, and you see her clearing the roof at the other end," Kerr noted.

"But for me, it's about placement and timing," she added.

Amelia also speaks fondly of playing cricket alongside her sister Jess, calling it an extraordinary experience.

"To represent your country with your sister is amazing. We always kind of share that moment when we sing the national anthem together. There's something that's really special for us," Kerr said.

She reminisces about their favourite moments on the field together, particularly valuing these occasions because, despite both playing for New Zealand for many years, they often missed each other's company.

"One game that stands out a lot was after the series I came back from mental health, and we played India at home, and we chased down 280," Amelia said.

"And I was batting in the middle of Jess and I got a hundred that day and Jess hit the winning runs," she added.

This made the India game especially memorable for them both.

"We kind of had a few tours not being together through her being injured and my mental health," she said.

"So it just felt like a pretty special moment for the both of us and our family," she added.

