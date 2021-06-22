'NZ would have been champions by now': Indian fans react to Vaughan tweet

Former England captain Michael Vaughan is back ruffling some feathers on social media. Vaughan, who is known for his sharp, and often witty, comments on social media has managed to displease Indian cricket fans yet again with another tease of a tweet.

Talking about the disappointing weather at Southampton, Vaughan wrote that had the match been played at a venue further north in England, not a minute's play would have been lost to rain. He also added in the end that by now New Zealand would have won the World Test Championship and added a winking face with a tongue out smiley at the end, knowing very well that his tweet will attract comments from Indian cricket fans.

WTC Final Live Updates Day 5 - India vs New Zealand

"If this #worldtestchampionshipfinal been played up north they wouldn’t have missed a minutes play … #Justsaying #INDvsNZ !! NZ would have been champions by now …" Vaughan wrote.

If this #worldtestchampionshipfinal been played up north they wouldn’t have missed a minutes play … #Justsaying #INDvsNZ !! NZ would have been champions by now … 😜 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 22, 2021

Two full days have been lost to rain so far while two other days haave seen delays due to rain. Play on the fifth day was also delayed. In the middle of all this rain, two innings have been completed so far.

ALSO READ - 'Williamson on the pitch today': Sehwag pokes fun at Kane Williamson for slow knock in 1st innings during WTC final

India were bowled out for 217 in the first innings in very difficult batting conditions, with Kyle Jamieson picking up five wickets. Indian batsmen not only faced difficult batting conditions with the pitch aiding seam and swing, they were also affected by regular rain intervals.

New Zealand made a strong start to their innings but the Indian bowlers, led by Mohammed Shami, came back strong into the match on the fifth day to dismiss the Kiwis for 249.

New Zealand took a 32-run lead courtesy some late order hitting by the likes of Kyle Jamieson and Tim Southee.

With the weather predicted to be good for the reserve day on Wednesday, the onus will be on India's batsmen to not allow the Kiwi pacers to make any headway or else, Vaughan might have the last laugh.

Here are some reactions from Indian cricket fans to Vaughan's tweet.

Had the mockery of a World Cup final wasn't made in 2019, NZ would have been world champions. #OnOn — Rahul Sharma (@CricFnatic) June 22, 2021

Had the mockery of a World Cup final wasn't made in 2019, NZ would have been world champions. #OnOn — Rahul Sharma (@CricFnatic) June 22, 2021