'Williamson on the pitch today': Sehwag pokes fun at Kane Williamson for slow knock in 1st innings during WTC final

Whenever the Indian cricket team is playing, expect former opener Virender Sehwag to keep the fans entertained with his hilarious and witty tweets. Tuesday, the fifth day of the World Test Championship (WTC) final between Virat Kohli's India and Kane Williamson-led New Zealand was no different as Sehwag took to Twitter to amuse his followers once again.

ALSO READ| 'From first ball till last ball, pace did not drop': Laxman lauds Shami's spell in 1st session on Day 5 of WTC final

While reacting to Kane Williamson's slow knock today, Sehwag posted a short, 30-second clip of a person trying to wake up their extremely sleepy pet. He captioned it as: "Williamson on the pitch today."

Along with the video, a Hindi song played in the background, the lyrics of which went as:

“Mujhko neend aa rahi hai sone do.” (I am feeling sleepy, let me sleep.)

The tweet was posted when Williamson went to lunch unbeaten on 19 from 112 balls. Eventually, he was dismissed in the second session by Ishant Sharma. The Kiwis skipper edged the ball to Kohli in the slip cordon when he was batting on 49 off 176 balls.

The WTC final has dominated by the inclement weather so far. After Day 1 and Day 4 were washed out, NZ managed to take the first-innings lead. India, from 146-3 at one point, were bundled out for 217 in their first innings.

New Zealand, at the time of writing, were nine down after Neil Wagner was dismissed by R Ashwin for a duck Day 5, so far, has belonged to India, with speedster Mohammed Shami bagging four wickets at the Rose bowl.

After 97 overs, the Black Caps were 236/9, leading by 19 runs.