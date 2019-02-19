Oman bundled out for 24 in ODI against Scotland

Scotland reduced Oman to the fourth lowest List-A score in cricket history as bundled Oman out for 24 runs in the first ODI of their ongoing three-match series here on Tuesday.

Chasing an easy target of 25 runs, Scotland chased down the total in the fourth over of their innings, winning with 280 balls to spare. Oman was just able to play out 17 overs in the innings.

Scotland’s Adrian Neill and Ruaidhri Smith shared the wickets honors as both the bowlers bagged 4 wickets each.

The match lasted for just 20.3 overs in total. Six batsmen of Oman were knocked over for ducks, while the number 3 batsman Khawar Ali top-scored for the Oman team with a knock of 15 runs.

Kyle Coetzer and Matthew Cross of Scotland smashed four boundaries in quick succession to chase down the target in a hurry.

Both the teams will clash again in the second One-day international on Wednesday. The third and final match of the series will be played on Friday.

