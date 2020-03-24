On Krunal Pandya’s birthday, brother Hardik feeds him imaginary cake

cricket

With the world facing a big crisis at the moment in the face of the novel coronavirus, the normal routine of people has been halted to avoid the further spread of Covid-19. Everyone has been asked to sit at home while markets and businesses have been closed worldwide to #FlattenTheCurve. Cricketers have also taken self-isolation seriously and have been posting updates about their daily routines during this time.

India international and MI all-rounder Krunal Pandya is celebrating his 29th birthday on Tuesday. With lockdown in full force in India, Krunal does not have a chance to celebrate his birthday. The all-rounder received wishes from his brother Hardik, who gifted him a ‘’zero calorie cake filled with love’’ amid the coronavirus scare.

Happy birthday bhai ❤️ We’re looking after each other in isolation so here’s my zero calorie cake gift for you 😜 Love you loads 😘 @krunalpandya24 pic.twitter.com/j17grweUHr — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) March 23, 2020

Hardik posted a picture with brother Krunal giving him an imaginary piece of cake. In the picture, both cricketers can be seen spending some quality time together in isolation. “Happy birthday bhai. We’re looking after each other in isolation so here’s my zero calorie cake gift for you. Love you loads @krunalpandya24,” Hardik tweeted.

On March 22, the Pandya family hailed the “medical staff” and “other emergency personnel” who are working like “real heroes” to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

In the boomerang video posted by Hardik, the family members are seen saluting the medical staff and other emergency personnel for their efforts.

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus positive patients in India rose to 471 on Monday, as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Pandya last played an ODI against New Zealand in the World Cup semi-final in Manchester and his last international game was a T20 against the Proteas in Bengaluru in September last year.

In an interview with teammate Yuzvendra Chahal which the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) aired on its website, Pandya spoke about the mental struggle of being on the sidelines.

“I missed this atmosphere the most in these last six months, playing for the country and the feeling you get wearing the team’s colours,” he said. “That had become a mental challenge and there were a lot of setbacks. I was trying to get back to full fitness quickly but that did not work out and a lot of mental pressure came at the time. But touchwood, everything went fine, the rehabilitation went well and a lot of people helped me.”

