On this day: Anil Kumble becomes first Indian bowler to take 600 Test wickets

On this day in 2008, at the WACA Ground in Perth, Indian cricket legend Anil Kumble created history by claiming his 600th Test wicket. This remarkable milestone also played a big part in India's memorable victory against Australia in the third Test of the 2007-08 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Anil Kumble after picking 600 Test wickets, the landmark he reached on Jan 17, 2008 in Perth.(Getty Images)

Kumble reached the 600-wicket milestone during Australia's first innings. After the tea break on the second day, Kumble had Australian allrounder Andrew Symonds caught by Rahul Dravid at first slip, marking his 600th Test dismissal. This feat made Kumble the first Indian bowler and only the third in the world, after spinners Muttiah Muralitharan and Shane Warne, to achieve this landmark.

A famous win at Perth

The third Test between India and Australia at Perth was significant for several reasons. India, having lost the first two Tests, were under immense pressure. Winning the toss, India elected to bat and posted 330 runs in the first innings, with crucial contributions from Rahul Dravid (93) and Sachin Tendulkar (71). In response, Australia's batting lineup faltered, managing only 212 runs, with Kumble chipping in with two wickets.

In their second innings, India set a formidable target of 413 runs for Australia. Despite a resilient effort from Michael Clarke (81) and a frustrating stand by Mitchell Johnson and Stuart Clark, Australia were bowled out for 340, handing India a 72-run victory, with Kumble again picking two wickets in the second innings. This win was particularly special as it ended Australia's streak of 16 consecutive Test victories and marked India's first Test win at the WACA, a venue where no overseas team, except the mighty West Indies sides, had won since 1985-86.

The win too brought to the fore Kumble's leadership ability where he led India to a great win at Perth after the infamous Test match in Sydney, which was marred by several controversial umpiring decisions and the "Monkeygate" scandal involving Harbhajan Singh and Andrew Symonds.

Over his 18-year Test career, Kumble played 132 matches, claiming 619 wickets at an average of 29.65. His ability to adapt and succeed across different conditions made him one of the greatest match-winners for India.