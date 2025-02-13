On this day: India clinch first-ever bilateral series victory in South Africa

On this day in 2018, India achieved a significant milestone when they clinched their first-ever bilateral series victory in South Africa. The victory was sealed with a commanding 73-run win in the fifth One Day International (ODI) at St George's Park, Port Elizabeth. Rohit Sharma plays a shot during his knock of 115 against South Africa in the fifth ODI at St George's Park on Feb 13, 2018.(Getty Images)

Rohit Sharma, who had faced criticism for his lack of substantial scores earlier in the series, delivered a stellar performance. Opening the innings, he scored 115 runs off 126 balls, which included 11 fours and four sixes, marking his 17th ODI century. His innings provided a solid foundation for India's total of 274 for 7 in 50 overs.

Shikhar Dhawan gave India a brisk start, scoring 34 runs off 23 balls. Captain Virat Kohli added 36 runs from 54 balls. However, the middle order struggled to capitalise on the strong start. Ajinkya Rahane was run out for 8 while Hardik Pandya fell for a duck. Shreyas Iyer scored 30 runs, but the team faced challenges in accelerating the run rate during the middle overs.

South Africa's response

Chasing a target of 275, South Africa began positively with an opening partnership of 52 runs between Hashim Amla and Aiden Markram. Markram scored 32 runs before being dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah. Amla anchored the innings with a patient 71 off 92 balls. However, the Indian bowlers, led by the spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal, dismantled the South African batting lineup. Kuldeep claimed 4 wickets for 57 runs, while Chahal took 2 for 43. Hardik Pandya also chipped in, taking two wickets for 30 runs and effecting a crucial run out of Amla.

Historic series win and rise to No. 1 ranking

This victory not only secured India's first ODI series win on South African soil but also propelled them to the top of the ICC ODI rankings. The series was dominated by India's wrist spinners, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal, who collectively took 30 out of the 43 South African wickets that fell at an average of 13.63. Their exceptional performances played a big part in India's historic series win.