On this day: India crush Sri Lanka by 317 runs to record biggest ODI win

On this day in 2023, India put up a historic display of dominance with both bat and ball by securing the largest victory margin in One Day International (ODI) cricket history, defeating Sri Lanka by 317 runs at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli scored centuries in India's record ODI win against Sri Lanka at Thiruvananthapuram.(AFP)

Opting to bat first, India amassed a massive total of 390 for 5 in 50 overs. The innings was powered by Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli, both of whom scored centuries. Gill, scored 116 runs off 97 balls, marking his second ODI century. Kohli, demonstrating his experience and class, remained unbeaten with a brilliant 166 off 110 balls. This century was his 46th in ODIs and his 10th against Sri Lanka, the most any batter has scored against a single opposition. Kohli's knock was a masterclass in pacing the innings brilliantly, before accelerating in the final overs to propel India to a daunting total.

For Sri Lanka, Kasun Rajitha and Lahiru Kumara picked two wickets each but with an economy rate over eight.

Sri Lanka collapse under pressure

Chasing a mammoth target of 391, Sri Lanka's innings faltered from the outset. The Indian bowling attack, led by Mohammed Siraj, dismantled the Sri Lankan batting lineup. Siraj claimed four wickets for 32 runs, and was ably supported by Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav, who took two wickets each.

Sri Lanka's innings folded for a paltry 73 runs in 22 overs, with only three batsmen reaching double figures. The stark contrast between the two teams was evident, as India's bowlers exploited the conditions really well under lights, leaving the Sri Lankan batters with little respite.

India's 317-run victory surpassed the previous record for the largest run-margin of victory in ODIs, which was held by New Zealand with a 290-run win over Ireland. This win also secured a 3-0 series whitewash for India.