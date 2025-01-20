On this day: Pakistan stun Sri Lanka with fastest 300-plus run chase in Tests

On this day in 2014, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Pakistan achieved a remarkable feat by successfully chasing a target of 302 runs in just 57.3 overs, making it the fastest pursuit of a 300-plus total in Test cricket history. This extraordinary performance not only secured a five-wicket victory over Sri Lanka but also levelled the three-match Test series at 1-1. Misbah-ul-Haq celebrates after leading Pakistan to a record win over Sri Lanka in Sharjah.(Getty Images)

Opting to bat first, Sri Lanka adopted a defensive strategy to protect their 1-0 lead in the series, and scored 428 for 9 declared in their first innings. Skipper Angelo Mathews scored 91 while Dilruwan Perera added 95 runs. Their deliberate approach was evident as they looked to build a formidable total, consuming significant time at the crease as if playing for a draw.

The record-breaking chase

In reply, Pakistan posted 341 runs in their first innings, with Ahmed Shehzad leading the charge with a brilliant 147. Despite his efforts, Pakistan trailed by 87 runs. Sri Lanka, in their second innings, were bowled out for 214, setting Pakistan a challenging target of 302 runs to win on the final day.

Facing a daunting target with limited time, Pakistan approached their innings with remarkable aggression and intent. Azhar Ali anchored the innings with a stellar 103 off 137 balls, while Sarfraz Ahmed promoted up the order contributed with a quickfire 48. Captain Misbah-ul-Haq played a crucial role, remaining unbeaten on 68 to steer the team towards victory.

Sri Lanka entered the fifth day of the Sharjah Test with a 220-run lead and five wickets remaining in their second innings. However, their ultra-defensive approach, which yielded just 19 runs in the last 16.4 overs, kept the game tantalisingly open. With a minimum of 59 overs left across two sessions, Sri Lanka still had the upper hand—either to force a draw or, less likely, to push for a win. But their defensive mindset played into the hands of a fired-up Pakistan side desperate for a result.

Azhar's century and Misbah's finishing touch

At the start of the final session, Pakistan needed 195 runs from 35 overs—a steep target. In a strategic move, Pakistan promoted Sarfraz to bat at No. 5, just before the tea interval. This decision proved worthy enough.

While Sarfraz played aggressively, Azhar complemented him with a more measured yet brisk approach. Exploiting the spread-out field, Azhar consistently found the gaps and reached his fifty off 79 deliveries. The duo added 89 runs for the fifth wicket at exactly a run-a-ball, setting a strong platform for the chase.

With 116 runs still required from 22.2 overs, Sarfraz’s fell when he gloved a short ball from Shaminda Eranga down the leg side. Misbah-ul-Haq, then joined Azhar in the middle. Together, they maintained the momentum, bringing up a century partnership in just 111 balls.

Azhar reached his century off 133 deliveries but few deliveries later he got out. His dismissal, however, left Pakistan needing 17 runs from the final four overs. With the field spread out, Misbah easily guided Pakistan home, steering them to a thrilling victory. This memorable win by Pakistan will have a special place in cricket history as one of the fastest successful chases (at a run-rate of 5.25) of a 300-plus target in Test cricket.