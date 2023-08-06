'One bowler can't change everything': WC-winning India star's hard-hitting 'Bumrah' verdict as star pacer returns

Earlier this week, the BCCI confirmed the return of one of India's star pacers, Jasprit Bumrah, to the national team. Bumrah will lead the Indian team on his comeback for the three-match T20I series against Ireland, which begins August 18. The series will mark Bumrah's return to professional cricket for the first time since September last year, when he featured in T20Is against Australia. At the time, Bumrah faced an injury and was ruled out of the T20 World Cup later in the year. The player also missed the Test series against Australia and the World Test Championship final in June earlier this year. India's Jasprit Bumrah prepares to bowl in nets(AFP)

This will be the second time Bumrah will lead India in international cricket; the fast bowler had earlier captained the side during the rescheduled fifth Test against England in July 2022 as well. However, more than the captaincy, it's justifiably Bumrah's bowling which will be in focus; the player is considered key for India's chances in the ODI World Cup at home later this year, and his timely return came as a big boost for Rohit Sharma's men.

However, former India all-rounder Madan Lal believes that the Indian team cannot be fixated on Bumrah's return, insisting that it will require a team effort to achieve success in marquee tournaments. India are scheduled to return to ODI action in the Asia Cup, that begins later this month.

“It is good that he (Bumrah) is going to Ireland. He will get to play matches and get to know where he stands with regard to his fitness. He will have to play matches and maintain continuity,” Madan said during a chat with ANI.

“It is really important that he plays the World Cup and should not take any unnecessary chances. Though Bumrah is an asset for us, one bowler cannot change everything. Our bowling will have to perform as a unit. If they do not do well for us, it would become difficult for us.”

In the absence of Bumrah, Mohammed Shami had been leading the Indian bowling attack in ODIs; the latter was rested in the recently-concluded fifty-over series against West Indies, and with Mohammed Siraj also resting, Shardul Thakur was the most experienced pacer in the attack. All of the aforementioned players are expected to make a return to ODIs during the Asia Cup, where India begin their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on September 2.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON