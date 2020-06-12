e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 12, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / One can only apologize: Darren Sammy replies to Swara Bhaskar’s ‘SaySorryToDarren’ tweet

One can only apologize: Darren Sammy replies to Swara Bhaskar’s ‘SaySorryToDarren’ tweet

Reacting to Darren Sammy’s revelations, Bollywood actress Swara Bhaskar asked what would the response of the West Indian all-rounder’s be if the person “operated from a place of love” while calling him by that name.

cricket Updated: Jun 12, 2020 17:53 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Swara Bhaskar (L) and Darren Sammy (R)
Swara Bhaskar (L) and Darren Sammy (R)(HT/Getty)
         

Former West Indies captain Darren Sammy’s revelation of facing racial comments while playing for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL has created a lot of stir, so much that even Bollywood celebrities have started to voice their opinion on it. Actress Swara Bhaskar became the first from the B-town to react on the incident.

Sammy had alleged that he was called ‘Kalu’ by some of his Sunrisers Hyderbad teammates while he was playing for the franchise back in 2013-14 seasons of the IPL. The former all-rounder said he was not aware of it being a comment on his skin-colour at that time but when he came to know, he was disappointed. Sammy had also demanded to have a personal conversation with the ones responsible.

Reacting to Sammy’s revelations, Bollywood actress Swara Bhaskar asked what would the response of the West Indian all-rounder’s be if the person “operated from a place of love” while calling him by that name.

Also Read | Asked Kapil, Chetan to bowl: When 15-year-old Sachin impressed Vengsarkar

Bhaskar further went on to demand an apology from the Sammy’s Sunrisers Hyderabad teammates for hurting his sentiments. “Dear Darren Sammy if someone used the N word at a black person & said they “operated from a place of love” what would u say? Same with word ‘Kaalu’ & it’s variations. And team members of @SunRisers. Show some decency & spine #SaySorryToDaren officially!” tweeted Bhaskar.

 

Sammy, who is the only captain to have won two T20 World Cups – in 2012 and in 2016, said people should use this opportunity to educate each other.

“Don’t get me wrong I’m not condoning what was done/said. I’m saying let’s use this opportunity to educate each other so it doesn’t happen again. One can only apologize if he/she feels wrong about something. I’m confident&proud to be black. That will never change,” replied Sammy.

Although Sammy did not take names of the players involved, an old Ishant Sharma Instagram post in which he had described Sammy as ‘Kalu’ in the caption went viral on social media.

Sammy, however, clarified that he has had a conversation with his ‘brother’ and he accepted the fact that the comment came from a ‘place of love’.

“I’m please(d) to say that I’ve had a really interesting conversation with one of the guys and we are looking at ways to educate rather than focusing on the negatives,” Sammy tweeted.

“My brother reassured me that he operated from a place of love and I believe him.”

Sammy had received support from West Indian cricketers Chris Gayle and Dwayne Bravo, who urged the ICC to take action against racial comments in cricket.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Imran Khan tweets a swipe at India, hits mute on Pak economy. Here is why
Imran Khan tweets a swipe at India, hits mute on Pak economy. Here is why
Rajnath Singh reviews Ladakh situation with CDS Bipin Rawat, service chiefs
Rajnath Singh reviews Ladakh situation with CDS Bipin Rawat, service chiefs
Nepal-India border tensions rise, one killed. Explained in 10 points
Nepal-India border tensions rise, one killed. Explained in 10 points
Centre asks states not to stop interstate buses during night curfew
Centre asks states not to stop interstate buses during night curfew
Zero fees for late filing of GSTR-3B returns between July 2017-Jan 2020: FM Sitharaman
Zero fees for late filing of GSTR-3B returns between July 2017-Jan 2020: FM Sitharaman
‘BJP can’t intimidate us’: Congress’ Abhishek Singhvi ahead of RS polls
‘BJP can’t intimidate us’: Congress’ Abhishek Singhvi ahead of RS polls
Covid patients treated worse than animals, bodies found in garbage: SC
Covid patients treated worse than animals, bodies found in garbage: SC
Donald Trump warns against ‘falsely labeling’ decent Americans as racists
Donald Trump warns against ‘falsely labeling’ decent Americans as racists
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19Covid-19 casesGulabo Sitabo Movie Review

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In