One cricketer he would like to block on social media? Vaughan names former India batsman

Michael Vaughan is never the one to shy away from giving his take on things. The former England skipper is very vocal about his views on social media. During the recent Test series between England and India, Vaughan took potshots at the pitch as he posted several pictures of him playing in a dug-out field. Fans tried to troll him as they reacted negatively to the posts but Vaughan has always taken the trolling in his stride.

He was recently asked to name one cricketer he would like to block on social media. And no prizes for guessing, he named former India batsman Wasim Jaffer, who has always reacted to his statements with memes and has provided hilarious replies to Vaughan’s tweets.

READ | 'We get Kohli, Dhoni… whosoever we like': Butcher feels ECB missed a trick by not entertaining BCCI's request

“Wasim Jaffer. To be honest, I wouldn’t block anyone. I block people who abuse me, trying to have a go at me, or someone, whose handle isn’t real,” Vaughan said in an interaction with Crictracker.

Jaffer is not the one to hold back as he reacted with a funny meme on Vaughan’s answer.

Me and my friends after knowing @MichaelVaughan wants to block me😁 https://t.co/eDKct3Uc8a pic.twitter.com/Dtk5XOXt64 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) May 27, 2021





The former English skipper also replied to Jaffer’s tweet.

"I would never do that Wasim ... No player that got out to my filthy off-spin will ever be blocked," Vaughan wrote replying to Jaffer.

Never knew I'd have to pay like this for getting out to your filthy off spin😛 https://t.co/fIX8cNkFZB — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) May 27, 2021





The interaction between the two continued as Jaffer said, "Never knew I'd have to pay like this for getting out to your filthy off-spin."

READ | Fans ask Pat Cummins what delivery would he bowl to Dhoni with six runs needed of 1 ball, pacer gives witty answer

Michael Vaughan and Wasim Jaffer is a story that keeps on giving and fans absolutely love their hilarious interactions with each other.

The Twitter banter between Jaffer and Vaughan re-started once again after the latter said that New Zealand skipper Kane Willamson would be the 'greatest player in the world', if he was an Indian.

Vaughan, in an interview with Spark Sport, said that people call Virat Kohli the greatest player to "get a few more clicks and likes".

Jaffer did not mince his words once again and teased Vaughan using a reference to Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan.

"Extra ungli Hrithik ke paas hai par karta Michael Vaughan hai," Jaffer wrote on Twitter while retweeting a Hindustan Times Sports copy.