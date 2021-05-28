Fans ask Pat Cummins what delivery would he bowl to Dhoni with six runs needed of 1 ball, pacer gives witty answer

Former Team India skipper MS Dhoni, as numerous bowlers have stated in the past, was one of the toughest batsmen to bowl to in the depth. The hard-hitting batsman would stay rooted to his crease, at times take a step back, and score at will. If a yorker was coming his way, he would pull out the 'Helicopter' shot. If it was a bouncer, Dhoni would either pull it or make room for himself to go over the point region. Simply put, he made bowlers' life very difficult.

Australian pacer Pat Cummins can vouch for that. Cummins has been very active on his YouTube channel lately. While he mostly posts video blogs (vlogs), the pacer recently held a live Question and Answer (Q&A) session with his fans.

One of the questions was about Dhoni. Cummins was asked by one of the fans about his thought process when he would be bowling to Dhoni with six needed off one ball. In response, the 28-year-old speedster said while he would prefer to be in that situation, he would mostly go for a bouncer or a yorker.

"I think I have seen like a million videos of Dhoni hitting sixes off bowlers who missed yorkers. So I wouldn't bowl a yorker, maybe a bouncer or slower ball or a wide yorker. I prefer not to be in that position," Pat Cummins said.

Interestingly, Cummins picked Dhoni's wicket twice in international cricket. Both the instances occurred in a T20I encounter between India and Australia. Moreover, Dhoni was caught off Cummins both times.

Dhoni bid adieu to international cricket after the 2019 World Cup semifinal. Since then, he has only played in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Chennai Super Kings captain had a torrid IPL 2020 as his team finished seventh in the points table and failed to make the playoffs for the first time in their history.

However, three-time champions CSK of the old were back in IPL 2021. Before the tournament was indefinitely suspended due to the Covid-19 crisis in India and multiple positive cases within numerous franchise bio-bubbles, his side were sitting second with five wins from seven matches.