One Indian in Graeme Swann XI after ICC asks to assemble ‘team to watch for rest of your life’

Updated: Mar 30, 2020 12:23 IST

Former England cricketer Graeme Swann named his XI after International Cricket Council (ICC) asked fans to put together a team they would want to watch for the rest of their lives. Swann was one of the first to comment after ICC took to social media to make this interesting post public.

Their post read: “If you had to pick a team that you would watch the for the rest of your life, what would it be?”

Swann picked a team consisting of five Englishmen, three Australians and one from New Zealand, India and Pakistan respectively.

Swann listed the following names in his XI: Colin Milburn, Martin Crowe, Don Bradman, Mark Waugh, Sachin Tendulkar, Ian Botham, Alan Knott, Shane Warne, Harold Larwood, Wasim Akram and James Anderson

Swann picked Milburn and Crowe as his openers and considering the Englishman played just 9 Tests, his inclusion came as a surprise. The bigger surprise was that Swann didn’t opt for England’s highest Test run-scorer Alastair Cook at the top of the order.

Australian superstars Bradman and Waugh follow at number 3 and four respectively while Tendulkar comes down at number five. He is the only Indian to be included in this particular list.

Botham fills in the role of all-rounder while Knott is the wicket-keeper. Both are widely regarded as the finest to come out of England in their respective positions.

One of the fastest bowlers ever, Larwood, makes up the pace attack with Akram and Anderson while Warne remains the only designated spinner in the side.