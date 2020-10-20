‘One who only dealt in 4s and 6s’: Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli wish Virender Sehwag on 42nd birthday

cricket

Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 13:29 IST

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag has turned 42 today and wishes poured for him on Twitter. Sehwag is known to be very active on the microblogging site and never miss a chance to wish any cricketer. Moreover, he wishes them in a unique way.

Today, it is other cricketers turn to send wishes for the dashing batsman. From Virat Kohli to VVS Laxman, many cricketers expressed their love for Sehwag on Twitter. Kohli wrote, “Happy Birthday Virender Sehwag Bhai. Have a great day.”

Happy birthday @virendersehwag bhai. Have a great day. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 20, 2020

Rishabh Pant wished Sehwag while writing “Happy birthday Virender Sehwag bhaiya. Here’s to a bright, healthy and exciting year ahead.”

Happy birthday @virendersehwag bhaiya 🤗Here's to a bright, healthy and exciting year ahead. 🙌#virupa #Legend — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) October 20, 2020

VVS Laxman pointed out how Sehwag kept things simple in his life while wishing him. He wrote “Many more happy returns of the day to a man whose positivity and self-belief is always a reminder of how to keep things simple in life.”

Many more happy returns of the day to a man whose positivity and self-belief is always a reminder of how to keep things simple in life. #HappyBirthdayViru ! pic.twitter.com/5SgkRj5CvV — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) October 20, 2020

Sachin Tendulkar and Sehwag formed a flamboyant opening partnership during the World Cup 2011. Tendulkar pointed out his partner’s ability to hit fours and sixes in his birthday wish and said “The one who only dealt in 4s and 6s while batting turns 42. Even that adds up to 6. Tum jiyo hazaron saal aur saal ke din ho 50 hazaar. Janamdin Mubarak Virender Sehwag.”

The one who only dealt in 4s and 6s while batting turns 42. Even that adds up to 6️⃣. 😋



Tum jiyo hazaron saal aur saal ke din ho 50 hazaar.

Janamdin mubarak @virendersehwag. pic.twitter.com/0XoJ9ln2sN — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 20, 2020

Born in Delhi, Viru made his international debut against Pakistan in 1999 during an ODI match. Two years later, he turned his Test debut against South Africa into a memorable one by cracking up a hundred. He rewrote the Test batting style by giving a fast start to the team. He is one of the four players to have two Test triple hundreds. In 104 Test matches, he notched up 8,586 runs at a strike rate of 82.

He made 319 off 304 balls against South Africa at Chennai in 2008 with 42 fours and five sixes. His second triple ton off just 278 deliveries put him on a list of players to score two triples alongside Don Bradman and Brian Lara.