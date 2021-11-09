'Only thing holding India back in ICC events': Hussain identifies 'problem' with 'star-studded' Indian team

Former England captain Nasser Hussain weighed in on India's struggles at the T20 World Cup, identifying the reason that is holding back a supremely talented team such as Virat Kohli's from winning an ICC trophy. Playing in the UAE, India had a golden opportunity to end their ICC title drought, with several greats calling them 'favourites', including Hussain himself, but following defeats in the first two matches itself to Pakistan and New Zealand, Kohli's unit failed to make it to the knockouts of an ICC event for the first time in eight years.

Hussain feels one of India's biggest strengths also results in one of their biggest problems. When it comes to ICC tournaments, Hussain feels India lack teeth, and when their backs are against the walls, the team struggles to dig itself out of a hole.

"You have got to go out and express yourself. They (India) have got so much talent. That may be the only thing that's holding India back in ICC events. They don't quite play the fearless brand of cricket that they deserve to because they are so talented," Hussain said while speaking to T20worldcup.com.

Also Read | ‘Should Kohli leave ODI and Test captaincy too?’: Asks fan. Sehwag answers

"I had them as favourites. They have been playing IPL here, and are a star-studded side. But they got a setback in the first game itself. The way Shaheen Afridi bowled in the powerplay, those two deliveries that Rohit and Rahul got would have got a lot of great cricketers out. That’s sometimes the problem with the Indian side. They are so good at the top, some of the middle-order doesn’t get much of a hit and suddenly you need a Plan B and that was found wanting."

The selection of Hardik Pandya and breaking the opening pair of KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma in the game against New Zealand has led to debates. Hussain chipped in on the same saying Pandya's inclusion affected the balance of the team while mentioning that not making Rohit bat with Rahul against New Zealand was a wrong call.

"I see India as a very talented side but sometimes selection wise... Hardik Pandya just playing as a batter alters the balance of the side. Against New Zealand, the idea to split Rohit and Rahul was not a good one," pointed out Hussain.

India ended their World Cup campaign with a comfortable 9 wicket victory against Namibia on Monday.