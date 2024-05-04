Orange Cap List Updated after RCB vs GT IPL 2024 match: Virat Kohli dethrones Ruturaj Gaikwad

Virat Kohli once again regained the No.1 spot in the IPL 2024 Orange Cap list. He displaced Ruturaj Gaikwad from the top spot after scoring 42 off 27 balls against the Gujarat Titans at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter now has 542 runs in 11 matches at an average of 67 scored at a strike rate of 148. Kohli already has four fifties and a hundred in the 17th edition of the tournament. Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter Virat Kohli plays a shot(PTI)

He is closely followed by Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, who has 509 runs in 10 matches. He will have an opportunity to overtake Kohli and reclaim the Orange Cap on Sunday when CSK take on PBKS in Dharamsala. GT batter Sai Sudharsan had an excellent opportunity to close the gap with the top two leaders but the left-hander was out for 6. He stays at No.3 in the highest run scorers list with 424 runs in 11 matches.

At the fourth spot is Rajasthan Royals batter Riyan Parag (409), followed by Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul (406).

There were no other changes in the top 10 list.

Orange Cap List after RCB vs GT

pressed the self-destruction button halfway but a blazing fifty by captain Faf du Plessis had enough torque in it to carry them to a four-wicket over Gujarat Titans in their IPL match here on Saturday.

Du Plesiss (64, 23b, 10x4, 3x6) and Kohli (42, 27b, 2x4, 4x6), who added 92 runs in just 35 balls for the opening wicket, were in prime touch as Royal Challengers moved past a frail target of 148, braving some nervy moments, most of it their own creation.

The win also lifted RCB to seventh place on the table with eight points from 11 matches, and kept their mathematical chances of making it to the play-offs alive.

Du Plessis and Kohli dealt in boundaries as the home side racked in 92 runs in Power Play, that contained 10 fours and seven maximums.

Both Du Plessis and Kohli were severe on all GT bowlers, as the latter began the butchering with two sixes off pacer Mohit Sharma in the first over.

Du Plessis was in no mood to play the role of a sidekick as he waded into left-arm pacer Josh Little with a sequence of 4, 6, 4, 4 in the second over that produced a total of 20 runs.

The Titans introduced IPL debutant left-arm spinner Manav Suthar in the hope of containing Kohli at least, but the ploy was foiled spectacularly.

The RCB talisman showed his increasing comfort against spin, clobbering Suthar for two successive sixes.

Du Plessis reserved his punitive blade for Mohit, whom he carted around for four fours in the fifth over, as the South African reached fifty in just 18 balls before falling to Little.

RCB entered a phase of struggle from there as they lost last match centurion Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell and Cameron Green between the sixth and 10th overs for just 20 runs.

Little (4/45) and spinner Noor Ahmad (2/23) were the chief perpetrators as RCB slipped from 92 for 1 to 112 for five.

Ahmad soon ousted Kohli as RCB were 117 for six but Dinesh Karthik (21 not out, 12b) was cool under pressure as RCB notched their overall fourth and third win in a row of this season.