OTD: How did Afghanistan pull off the biggest World Cup upset against England

The 2023 World Cup witnessed a massive upset when Afghanistan shocked the defending champions, England, with a 69-run victory at Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium. This win marked only Afghanistan's second-ever victory in World Cup history, following their 2015 triumph over Scotland. Rashid Khan celebrates with team-mates after Afghanistan beat England in a group match of 2023 World Cup in Delhi.(PTI Photo)

Flying start by Afghanistan

After being put in to bat, Afghanistan's openers, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran, took advantage of favourable conditions, propelling Afghanistan to a rapid start. The duo put up an opening stand of 114 runs, with Gurbaz leading the charge with an aggressive 80 off 57 balls. His knock, which included four sixes and eight boundaries, gave Afghanistan an early upper hand, forcing England’s bowlers onto the back foot.

However, Afghanistan experienced a brief collapse, losing wickets in quick succession after spinner Adil Rashid removed Zadran and Rahmat Shah in consecutive overs. This wobble left Afghanistan in danger of falling short of a competitive total, but a composed fifty from Ikram Alikhil (58 off 66) and a quickfire cameo by Mujeeb Ur Rahman (28 off 16) lifted them to a solid 284.

England get trapped in spin web

Chasing 285, England's response never got off the ground. Fazalhaq Farooqi struck early, dismissing Jonny Bairstow for just 2, setting the tone for Afghanistan's aggressive bowling performance. Joe Root was bowled by Mujeeb Ur Rahman, leaving England teetering at 33 for 2. Dawid Malan briefly resisted, but his cautious 32 ended when Mohammad Nabi had him caught at covers.

England’s hopes largely rested on Harry Brook, who fought valiantly with a 66-run knock. However, Afghanistan’s spinners, particularly Rashid Khan and Mujeeb, continued to take wickets at regular intervals. Brook’s dismissal, caught behind off Mujeeb, marked the beginning of the end for England as their lower order folded swiftly​.

Mujeeb, Rashid shine

Mujeeb Ur Rahman was the standout performer, not just with the bat, but also with the ball, claiming three crucial wickets. His clever variations and tight control stifled the English middle order, as even experienced campaigners like Jos Buttler struggled to get going. Rashid Khan, Afghanistan’s talisman, added to England’s misery with three wickets of his own, including the final blow that sealed England’s fate.

England’s batting collapse was exacerbated by their inability to handle Afghanistan’s spin attack. Rashid and Mujeeb combined for six wickets, while Nabi provided vital support with his two dismissals. The defending champions were bundled out for 215.

This match will go down as one of the greatest moments in Afghanistan’s cricketing history. Their second World Cup victory, this time against a formidable team like England, showcased how far the Afghan side has come.