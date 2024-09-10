OTD: Was this the greatest CPL match ever? Revisiting the 2019 runfest between Patriots and Tallawahs

In T20 cricket, high-scoring encounters are nothing new. But on September 10, 2019, the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) witnessed a run-fest that left fans and statisticians alike in awe. The match between St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Jamaica Tallawahs at Warner Park, Basseterre, was not just any T20 game; it was a record-breaking showdown that registered itself in the record books of CPL history. Chris Gayle scored 116 off 62 balls in Tallawahs CPL against Patriots on Sept 10, 2019 in St Kitts.

Gayle's ton in vain

Batting first, Jamaica Tallawahs were powered by none other than the 'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle. The left-handed batter was in vintage form, smashing the ball to all corners of the ground. Gayle's blistering 116 off just 62 balls was a masterclass in power-hitting, as he cleared the ropes with ease, sending ten sixes over the boundary.

His century powered the Jamaica Tallawahs post an imposing total of 241 for 4 in their stipulated 20 overs. This was a score that would have intimidated most teams, especially considering the consistent performance of the Tallawahs' bowlers in previous matches.

Evin Lewis heroics

However, the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots had other plans. Opening the batting, Evin Lewis made his intentions clear right from the outset. Lewis, known for his aggressive batting style, launched an all-out assault on the Tallawahs' bowlers. In a blink-and-you-miss-it display of power hitting, Lewis raced to a half-century off just 17 balls—the fastest in CPL history.

But Lewis wasn’t alone in the chase. Devon Thomas (71) and Laurie Evans (41) provided crucial support, with Thomas anchoring the innings while Evans kept the scoreboard ticking. The duo put together a partnership of 112 runs off just 60 balls, keeping the Patriots well within reach of the towering target.

Even though the Patriots lost some quick wickets, including that of their captain Carlos Brathwaite for a duck, their aggressive intent never wavered. The chase was intense, but they ultimately overhauled the target with ease, reaching 242 for 6 with seven balls to spare. The match saw a total of 37 sixes, setting a new CPL record for the most sixes in a single game.

A T20 classic for ages

The final tally of 483 runs in 39.5 overs made this match the second-highest successful chase in T20 cricket history at the time.

The 2019 clash between St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Jamaica Tallawahs will be remembered not just for the records it broke, but for the sheer entertainment it provided. Chris Gayle’s brilliant century, Evin Lewis’s record-breaking fifty, and the flurry of sixes made this game a classic. It was a night when the Warner Park in St Kitts was a witness to history, and a reminder of just how unpredictable and thrilling T20 cricket can be.

So, was this the greatest CPL match ever? While opinions may vary, however, there is no denying that it was one of the most extraordinary and entertaining contests in the league's history.