Out of sight, definitely not out of mind

Not available this season but still creating a big buzz—that is the kind of impact only Jofra Archer can have. In his short stint at the Indian Premier League, Archer has been so impressive that Mumbai Indians—the most successful franchise—risked going with one pacer short for this season so as to have Archer for the future.

On Tuesday morning, Archer—recovering from an elbow injury—was spotted sending down snorters at the England nets in Barbados ahead of the start of their second Test against West Indies. Meanwhile in Bengaluru, Jasprit Bumrah was scything through the Sri Lanka batting line-up in the second Test at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Bumrah and Archer are going to be a thing. They are accurate, they have swing and boy they can bowl fast.

In an interaction, Archer clarified that he didn’t want to raise any false hopes of making an early return this season and that fans will have to wait till the next season to see a partnership blossoming between the two best fast bowlers. “As it stands, it was always going to be next year. I have progressed a bit faster than we all thought I would have, which is still good. But, I don’t want to get anyone’s hopes too high, not disappoint anyone,” said Archer, while adding it feels special to being discussed even though he is not playing this season. “I didn’t know what to expect when I put my name in the draft; it is a good feeling that you are still appreciated even though you may not be able going to take part in the first season. It feels really good as a cricketer.”

Making his debut in 2018 for Rajasthan Royals, Archer had made an instant impact on Mumbai Indians’ team management when he claimed 3/22 at Jaipur’s Sawai Mansingh Stadium. In his return game at Wankhede, Archer backed it with a performance of 2/16, with the prized scalps of Rohit Sharma and SuryakumarYadav. In his three seasons, Archer has picked 15, 11 and 20 wickets respectively.

Fast bowlers don’t really like conditions in India compared to what Archer gets in England. But the numbers show that like Bumrah, Archer isn’t affected by the conditions. “Some days pitches are conducive for fast bowling, some days they are just flat. (But, I) don’t have to change much. You use your cutters, it doesn’t change wherever you play cricket. For now, I am not trying to think about it too much, just experience it when that happens,” said Archer, who has regularly clocked 150kph plus in the IPL. As for the new challenge in his career—shifting base to Mumbai—Archer said: “The change of team, the change of environment is going to be really good, it’s okay to operate from your comfort zone but performing in a different team, different setting then you can probably start rating yourself.”

For now though, Archer will be keenly following the fortunes of Mumbai Indians, who paid ₹8 crore at the auction for him. Archer feels MI’s main strength is having a set captain in Sharma. “I don’t think he (being a set-captain) is going to make a hasty decision, he is going to make the decision which is best for the team. Knowing that your captain has the best interest of the team at heart, it goes a long way even before you have bowled a single ball,” said Archer. “I think we are going to go out and win, definitely it could be six.”

