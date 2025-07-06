Outer Delhi Warriors rope in Suyash Sharma at DPL Auction 2025

Delhi Premier League (DPL) season two made headlines as Outer Delhi Warriors announced the official lineups of Indian spinner Suyash Sharma and Delhi cricket's big name Harsh Tyagi, who also participated for East Delhi Riderz last season, is joining the squad. Outer Delhi Warriors rope in Suyash Sharma at the DPL Auction 2025. (PTI)

While Priyansh Arya had also been previously announced as a marquee player, the Outer Delhi Warriors lineup turned heads with the franchise's top buy of 25-year-old Harsh Tyagi at a bid of ₹19 lakhs and Suyash Sharma for ₹15 lakh, showcasing faith in India's youngest potential for inspiring millions of young dreams aiming to break into the Indian cricket scene, as per a DPL press release.

The Outer Delhi Warriors squad is one of the highest net-worth franchises to be making their inaugural debut in DPL season two. The DPL franchise is set to rewrite T20 celebration with exceptional talents lining for aspiring franchise aspirations in DPL Season 2 campaign. One of the biggest noteworthy observances came with Indian leg spinner and bowler Suyash Sharma's buy for the franchise at the DPL Season 2 auction.

Priyansh Arya, the T20 formidable talent of Outer Delhi Warriors squad, commenting on Suyash Sharma's commendable talent, said, "Suyash has been winning the IPL for two consecutive years now in 2024 with KKR (Kolkata Knight Riders), and earlier this season with RCB (Royal Challengers Bengaluru). His experience will add a lot of depth and quality to the Outer Delhi squad now. Very excited to play alongside him in the upcoming season."

Making the official announcement of marquee signing and top profile auction buy for the Outer Delhi Warriors franchise, Rajeshree Shete Iyer, founder of Platinum One Media & Consulting as well as CEO of the team's inaugural campaign, shares, "We were not here to chase headlines, we were here to build combinations that win games."

Speaking more on the formidable team lineup for DPL Season 2, Rajeshree Shete Iyer said, as quoted in a release, "We focused on core role, top-order anchors, middle-order finishers, and bowling versatility. Having the dynamic duo of Suyash and Harsh Tyagi on the team has made me really hopeful for the upcoming season. Their Delhi connect will definitely help connect with the NCR youth on the stronger side."

Head Coach Ashu Dhani also commenting on the auction unveil for Suyash Sharma and Harsh Tyagi shared, "The young lads are already big names in Delhi circuit. But what ultimately works is that these are some of the formidable bowling and all-round talents we have secured in our squad. Especially when we need to score runs in the last overs, Harsh Tyagi who is an all-rounder will surely prove beneficial for making up for those 15-20 runs in the last overs, which is a win for us."

Also lending a special word for Harsh Tyagi, the CEO of the franchise, shared, "Harsh's all-rounder inclusion and Suyash's participation gives us firepower and belief. They are not just marquee signings, they are momentum players. Even Priyansh Arya's signing and his IPL hundreds speaks for itself but it is their mindset that makes them a Warrior."

Commenting on the official acquisition of dynamic T20 talent duo of Suyash and Harsh, Owner of Outer Delhi Warriors Franchise and Chairman of Savita Paints Private Limited, Sunil Aggarwal shared, "Acquiring the bigger name of T20 and youthful talents of Harsh and Suyash sure adds a new energy and cricketing dimension to the franchise. We are on the verge of conquering newer accomplishments and embracing a newer T20 confidence like we have never seen before. We could not have been prouder."

The Outer Delhi Warriors have established a high-performance culture with the official acquisition of Suyash, Harsh and Priyansh, demonstrating a stronger commitment to long-term success. In a calculated attempt to increase their competitive advantage the team also hired coaching help of Ashu Dhani who will be essaying the role of franchise head coach bringing seasoned leadership to the team.