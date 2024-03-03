 Shardul admits Team India comeback still far despite scoring maiden FC century | Cricket - Hindustan Times
News / Cricket News / Out-of-favour Shardul Thakur admits international comeback still far despite scoring maiden FC century

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 03, 2024 09:35 PM IST

Shardul Thakur admitted that an international comeback is not on the cards despite scoring a counter-attacking ton againt TN in Ranji Trophy semi-final.

Shardul Thakur admitted that an international comeback is not near for him at the moment despite hitting his maiden first-class century in the all-important Ranji Trophy semi-final against Tamil Nadu on Sunday. Shardul was dropped from the Indian team after the South Africa Tests as he failed to make any impact with the ball on the Proteas soil and turned out to be expensive with the ball.

Shardul Thakur scored a counter-attacking ton in the Ranji Trophy semi-final
However, the fast-bowling all-rounder, played a counter-attacking knock featuring 13 fours and four sixes to score his maiden first-class ton, pulling Mumbai out of serious trouble after they were reduced to 106 for seven at one stage. Thakur held the fort for the hosts and helped them take a 207-run lead with the last Mumbai pair still in the middle.

Shardul hit S Ajith Ram for a six when he was batting at 95 to score his maiden first-class ton in 89 balls. Meanwhile, Kuldeep Sen ended his stay in the middle for 109.

However, after the match, Thakur admitted that an international comeback for India is not on the cards despite his maiden century across formats.

“I think international comeback is far from now because the Test team is out already for the fifth game (against England) and after this we are going into the IPL," Thakur told the reporters after Day 2 of the Ranji Trophy semi-final between Mumbai and Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, the Mumbaikar was elated to put his team in a comfortable position with his counter-attacking knock.

"It's far, I am not thinking that far. But yes, scoring a century is a big, big relief and also it was very important for the team at that point of time,” he added.

The 32-year-old also talked about his growth as a batter over the years and said he will look to add more to his century count from here.

“It’s surprising because when I started off, Mumbai used to send me at number 10 and 11. I had to work my way up. Started batting at 8 when I played for India and then only Mumbai gave me an opportunity now to bat at 8. Probably more hundreds will come now,” Thakur said.

“Also it’s a big opening that we should promote the all-rounders in Mumbai cricket,” he added.

