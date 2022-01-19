'Outrageous': Glenn Maxwell breaks record for highest score in BBL history; Twitter goes crazy - WATCH

Glenn Maxwell produced a scintillating performance with the bat to score the second-fastest century in the history of the Big Bash League. The Melbourne Stars captain scored a ton in just 41 deliveries, slamming 13 fours and 3 sixes. He remained unbeaten on 154 off just 64 deliveries, which is also a Big Bash League record for the highest individual score.

The ‘Big Show’, who usually plays in the middle-order for the side, promoted himself as an opener in a must-win game against Hobart Hurricanes on Wednesday. Maxwell adopted an aggressive approach from ball one, raking up a half-century in merely 20 deliveries and continued on the big-hitting as the Stars chase a big victory in Melbourne.

In the third over of the innings, Maxwell slammed spinner Sandeep Lamichhane for 18 runs and completed his half-century in the sixth over of the innings. His opening partner Joe Clarke also played an important 35-run knock of just 18 deliveries as the duo added 97 runs in merely seven overs for the opening wicket.

Unbelievable stuff from Maxi tonight! 🔥🔥 #BBL11 pic.twitter.com/UL3TgBYrS8 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 19, 2022

Maxwell reached his century in the 11th over of the innings with a flick off a slower ball against Jordan Thompson. In the same over, he lost Nick Larkin at the other end; however, he remained undeterred with the flow of wickets at the other end as Maxwell continued to strike at a rate of above 200.

Marcus Stoinis, who came at no.4, also slammed a half-century in only 23 deliveries.

In the 18th over of the innings, Maxwell slammed Lamichhane for five successive fours. With a two on the final delivery of the over, the right-handed batter registered the highest-ever individual score in the history of the Big Bash League.

“Unbelievable from @Gmaxi_32 !Outrageous skill. What a 100. Save some of these innings for us at the #londonspirit please mate @Eoin16 !!!!!!!!!!” Shane Warne wrote, applauding Maxwell.

Unbelievable from @Gmaxi_32 ! Outrageous skill. What a 100. Save some of these innings for us at the #londonspirit please mate @Eoin16 !!!!!!!!!! ?? — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) January 19, 2022

Here's how Twitter reacted to the incredible knock:

150 by Glenn Maxwell in his 100th Big Bash League game. Becomes the first man in history to score 150 in the BBL. This is a sheer exhibition of class by Big Show, what a knock. pic.twitter.com/vceR9gzSAs — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 19, 2022

150 for Maxwell!!



Carnage! Absolute carnage. pic.twitter.com/6Yiax45pcj — Shivani Shukla (@iShivani_Shukla) January 19, 2022

A score of 154 in a T20 game with just 4 sixes from a player like Glenn Maxwell is just unbelievable. #BigBashLeague — Abhishek :) (@Maybe_Abhi) January 19, 2022

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON