'Outrageous': Glenn Maxwell breaks record for highest score in BBL history; Twitter goes crazy - WATCH
- Glenn Maxwell played a historic knock for the Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League on Wednesday.
Glenn Maxwell produced a scintillating performance with the bat to score the second-fastest century in the history of the Big Bash League. The Melbourne Stars captain scored a ton in just 41 deliveries, slamming 13 fours and 3 sixes. He remained unbeaten on 154 off just 64 deliveries, which is also a Big Bash League record for the highest individual score.
The ‘Big Show’, who usually plays in the middle-order for the side, promoted himself as an opener in a must-win game against Hobart Hurricanes on Wednesday. Maxwell adopted an aggressive approach from ball one, raking up a half-century in merely 20 deliveries and continued on the big-hitting as the Stars chase a big victory in Melbourne.
In the third over of the innings, Maxwell slammed spinner Sandeep Lamichhane for 18 runs and completed his half-century in the sixth over of the innings. His opening partner Joe Clarke also played an important 35-run knock of just 18 deliveries as the duo added 97 runs in merely seven overs for the opening wicket.
Maxwell reached his century in the 11th over of the innings with a flick off a slower ball against Jordan Thompson. In the same over, he lost Nick Larkin at the other end; however, he remained undeterred with the flow of wickets at the other end as Maxwell continued to strike at a rate of above 200.
Marcus Stoinis, who came at no.4, also slammed a half-century in only 23 deliveries.
In the 18th over of the innings, Maxwell slammed Lamichhane for five successive fours. With a two on the final delivery of the over, the right-handed batter registered the highest-ever individual score in the history of the Big Bash League.
“Unbelievable from @Gmaxi_32 !Outrageous skill. What a 100. Save some of these innings for us at the #londonspirit please mate @Eoin16 !!!!!!!!!!” Shane Warne wrote, applauding Maxwell.
