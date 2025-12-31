Padikkal, Gaikwad, Sarfaraz shake up middle-order race for New Zealand ODIs with fresh VHT tons as Iyer clouds linger

The Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee has come under mounting pressure after three middle-order contenders struck fresh centuries in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, amid reports that Shreyas Iyer, India’s first-choice No. 4 in ODIs, is doubtful for the upcoming home series against New Zealand. The selectors are expected to announce the ODI squad after the New Year. Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sarfaraz Khan, Devdutt Padikkal (L-R) scored their respective tons in VHT on Wednesday

Devdutt Padikkalcontinued his Bradman-esque run by notching his third century in four matches. Playing against Puducherry at the ADSA Railways Cricket Ground in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, the left-hander scored 113 off 116 balls and added 228 for the opening wicket with fellow centurion Mayank Agarwal (132) as Karnataka piled up 363 for four in 50 overs. Earlier in the tournament, Padikkal had struck 147 against Jharkhand on December 24 and followed it up with 124 against Kerala two days later at the same venue.

The knock was Padikkal’s sixth century in his last eight List A innings. Remarkably, only two of his last 12 List A knocks have failed to cross the fifty mark, a run that also includes four half-centuries. Overall, he has amassed 2,364 runs in 36 List A matches at an average of 81.51, with 11 hundreds, yet remains uncapped in ODIs.

Although Padikkal is primarily an opener in domestic white-ball cricket, if selectors choose to capitalise on his form, the New Zealand series could offer him a middle-order opportunity amid the uncertainty around Iyer.

Sarfaraz Khan was another batter to catch the selectors’ eye after blasting a 75-ball 157 against Goa at the Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground in Jaipur. It was his second fifty-plus score of the tournament, following a 49-ball 55 against Uttarakhand on December 26. Like Padikkal, Sarfaraz is still awaiting his ODI debut.

Ruturaj Gaikwad, however, brings international experience into the debate. He has featured in nine ODIs so far, most recently in the home series against South Africa last month, where he registered his maiden ODI century. Gaikwad had batted at No. 4 in that series in Iyer’s absence, with the latter still recovering from an abdominal injury sustained during the Australia tour in October.

Facing Uttarakhand at the Anantam Ground in Jaipur, Gaikwad reinforced his case with a composed 124 off 113 balls as Maharashtra posted 331 for seven. With that knock, he underlined why he remains the frontrunner for the middle-order role should Iyer fail to get clearance for the New Zealand ODIs.