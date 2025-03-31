Menu Explore
"Painful to watch": Ambati Rayudu gives clear-cut analysis after CSK's defeat against RR

ANI |
Mar 31, 2025 11:55 AM IST

For the former Chennai Super Kings batter, Ambati Rayudu, it was "painful" to watch some of the mistakes his former side made against Rajasthan Royals in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

In a game defined by fine margins, both teams were eventually separated by their execution on the field. While the Super Kings fluffed their opportunities, Rajasthan grabbed onto everything that came their way.

Rajasthan skipper Riyan Parag took a one-handed stunner at the covers to dismiss Shivam Dube, it was picked as the turning point by Player of the Match, Nitish Rana.

Rayudu shared similar views about the impact of Parag's stellar piece of fielding and pointed out the areas that CSK need to address quickly.

"Riyan Parag's catch, when Shivam Dube was going strong, was a real game-changer. Chennai Super Kings have never been known for their fielding maybe in their earlier years but what they've done in their first two matches this season has been quite poor," Rayudu said on JioHotStar.

"Dropping easy chances and struggling in the outfield these are areas they need to address quickly. Some of their mistakes were quite painful to watch," he added.

For Rayudu, the way Rajasthan players conducted themselves makes it clear that the standard on the field is not about having young players but anticipation and awareness.

"When you're playing a close game, these one-percenters really matter. We saw quite a few incredible catches in this match it's rare to see that! On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings didn't field well at all, except for maybe one or two stops in the infield," he said.

"Rajasthan Royals were really up for it, and this shows that fielding is not just about having a young side it's about anticipation and awareness," he added.

Nitish Rana's with the bat lifted the Royals to a competitive 182/9. In reply, Chennai struggled right from the get-go and struggled to keep the required rate in check. Eventually, it got far away from CSK's reach as they settled for a narrow six-run defeat.

News / Cricket News / "Painful to watch": Ambati Rayudu gives clear-cut analysis after CSK's defeat against RR
